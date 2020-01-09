Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,544 Reviews & Articles | 66,346 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

Steam update: users can now buy and find game soundtracks easily

Valve has announced that it's making Steam game soundtracks separately purchasable

By: Jak Connor from 11 mins ago

Steam has announced that its enabling new functionality support for gaming soundtracks on Steam. Steam customers will now be able to purchase game soundtracks in a new app.

steam-makes-easier-find-download-game-soundtracks_01

Originally, Steam didn't have a soundtrack app, and the closest thing that consumers could get to purchasing soundtracks from games was via DLC's. Now, Valve has announced via their community blog that customers will now be able to purchase and download soundtracks without having to own the whole game.

Customers will also be able to manage their owned and downloaded soundtracks in one simple Steam library folder instead of having to find the files across multiple game directories. This new update also helps developers of games as they can now sell their soundtracks separately from their game. If you are interested in reading more about this new update, check out Valve's blog post here. Valve plan on rolling this new feature out on January 20th.

Buy at Amazon

Steam Link

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$98.99
$98.99$92.75$51.93
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/9/2020 at 12:19 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:steamcommunity.com, engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.