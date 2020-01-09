Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,544 Reviews & Articles | 66,346 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

Photographed Black Hole is emitting jets at 99% the speed of light

Jets have been spotted shooting out of a famous black hole at 99% the speed of light

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 19 mins ago

Back in April last year, humans achieved something had never done before - taking an image of a supermassive black hole. Now, that black hole has been caught emitting jets that are traveling close to the speed of light.

jets-blast-famous-black-hole-99-speed-light_01

The black hole that we took a picture of is called Messier 87 (M87), and according to NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory, that same black hole has been caught emitting jets of material from its accretion disk. The accretion disk is where gas, dust, and other materials swirl around the black hole, and some of the materials are sucked into the black hole, while some are shot back out into space.

The X-ray data indicated that some of the particles that were moving in the jets were traveling faster than the speed of light. While that might sound impossible, it's only possible because of the phenomenon known as superluminal motion. Brad Snios, a postdoctoral researcher at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, said "The jet travels almost as quickly towards us as the light it generates, giving the illusion that the jet's motion is much more rapid than the speed of light".

If you are interested in reading more on this discovery, check out this article here.

Buy at Amazon

A Black Hole Is Not a Hole

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$4.99
$4.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2020 at 10:17 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:tweaktown.com, space.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.