Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,543 Reviews & Articles | 66,338 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List

Samsung new PCIe 4.0-based 980 PRO SSD teased: 6.5GB/sec read speeds

Samsung shows off its next flagship consumer SSD at CES 2020, with the new 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD

By: Anthony Garreffa from 53 mins ago

CES 2020 - Samsung was showing off its upcoming flagship consumer SSD at CES 2020, with the new 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD based on the new PCIe 4.0 standard.

samsung-new-pcie-4-based-980-pro-ssd-teased-6-5gb-sec-read-speeds_01

Samsung's new 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD will be pushing some huge sequential read/write speeds, with the company promising up to 6.5GB/sec reads, and up to 5GB/sec writes. Samsung will be making its new 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD available in 250/500GB and 1TB capacities.

We're already seeing a ceiling being hit of around 5GB/sec on these new PCIe 4.0-based SSDs, but Samsung is pushing a new boundary here up at 6.5GB/sec. Later this year we'll see the next-gen Phison E18 NVMe SSD controller, which will unlock up to 7GB/sec on both read/write. Samsung said it will have more information on its new 980 PRO M.2 NVMe SSD in Q2 2020.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung 970 PRO SSD 512GB - M.2 NVMe (MZ-V7P512BW)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$159.99
$159.99$159.99$159.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2020 at 5:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:anandtech.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.