Skyrim players need this mod that unlocks refresh rates: 60Hz to 300Hz

If you are still playing Skyrim and use a monitor above 60Hz, you definitely need this mod

There is still a lot of Skyrim players out there, and I'm sure out of the current player-base, there are a few players who are using monitors that are above 60Hz.

Skyrim supports uncapped framerates, but unfortunately, the game locks players' refresh rates to 60Hz. So, even if you do have a monitor that is above 60Hz (75Hz, 100Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz etc), you are aren't using its full capabilities in Skyrim. This is where mods come into play.

Modder SlavicPotato has released a new mod that can unlock the in-game refresh rate from 60Hz to 300Hz, enabling those higher refresh panel gamer to feel that glorious smoothness. If you are wondering how the mod works, the plugin is passive, meaning that after it performs the patch, there is no need for any fiddling around with files, it's basically plug and play. A download for the mod can be found here.