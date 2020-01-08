Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,543 Reviews & Articles | 66,331 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List
TRENDING NOW: The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 release on the SAME day: May 21, 2021

Skyrim players need this mod that unlocks refresh rates: 60Hz to 300Hz

If you are still playing Skyrim and use a monitor above 60Hz, you definitely need this mod

By: Jak Connor from 1 hour, 15 mins ago

There is still a lot of Skyrim players out there, and I'm sure out of the current player-base, there are a few players who are using monitors that are above 60Hz.

still-playing-skyrim-definitely-need-amazing-mod_01

Skyrim supports uncapped framerates, but unfortunately, the game locks players' refresh rates to 60Hz. So, even if you do have a monitor that is above 60Hz (75Hz, 100Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz etc), you are aren't using its full capabilities in Skyrim. This is where mods come into play.

Modder SlavicPotato has released a new mod that can unlock the in-game refresh rate from 60Hz to 300Hz, enabling those higher refresh panel gamer to feel that glorious smoothness. If you are wondering how the mod works, the plugin is passive, meaning that after it performs the patch, there is no need for any fiddling around with files, it's basically plug and play. A download for the mod can be found here.

Buy at Amazon

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - PlayStation 4 (PS4)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$35.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/8/2020 at 4:09 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:nexusmods.com, dsogaming.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.