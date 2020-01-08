Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,543 Reviews & Articles | 66,319 News Posts
TweakTown's CES 2020 Trade Show Coverage Content List
TRENDING NOW: The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 release on the SAME day: May 21, 2021

KamiBaby is the Ferrari of baby monitors, giving parents some peace

KamiBaby is the Ferrari of baby monitors, it can do everything a parent needs to have a relaxing night

By: Jak Connor from 48 mins ago

CES 2020 - If you are a parent, a baby monitor is an essential thing to have around you when you are trying to relax. So why not get a baby monitor that can do it all?

kamibaby-monitor-makes-easier-see-childs-breathing_01

KamiBaby seems to be the cream of the crop when it comes to baby monitors, as this small cute device can do it all when it comes to giving you everything you need to know about your baby while he/she is sleeping. So how is this baby monitor different from the one you already have?

KamiBaby uses a neural network AI to monitor everything your baby is doing; it can read breathing, magnify motion when it happens, has a high-resolution camera, gives sleep summary's, temperature readings, has crying detection, and more. The invention of KamiBaby originated from an Indiegogo fundraiser that accumulated over $62,000. YI Technology, the company behind the invention, is giving people a 50% discount on pre-orders priced at $99. When KamiBaby hits stores, it will be sold off the shelf for $199.

Buy at Amazon

BAYI Smart Baby Monitor - Wireless 1080pHD Real Time Monitor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$87.99
$87.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/7/2020 at 9:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:engadget.com

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.