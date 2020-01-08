KamiBaby is the Ferrari of baby monitors, giving parents some peace

KamiBaby is the Ferrari of baby monitors, it can do everything a parent needs to have a relaxing night

CES 2020 - If you are a parent, a baby monitor is an essential thing to have around you when you are trying to relax. So why not get a baby monitor that can do it all?

KamiBaby seems to be the cream of the crop when it comes to baby monitors, as this small cute device can do it all when it comes to giving you everything you need to know about your baby while he/she is sleeping. So how is this baby monitor different from the one you already have?

KamiBaby uses a neural network AI to monitor everything your baby is doing; it can read breathing, magnify motion when it happens, has a high-resolution camera, gives sleep summary's, temperature readings, has crying detection, and more. The invention of KamiBaby originated from an Indiegogo fundraiser that accumulated over $62,000. YI Technology, the company behind the invention, is giving people a 50% discount on pre-orders priced at $99. When KamiBaby hits stores, it will be sold off the shelf for $199.