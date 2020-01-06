Lenovo unveils the world's first 5G PC at CES 2020

Lenovo's new Yoga 5G is the world's first 5G PC powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx

CES 2020 - Lenovo and Qualcomm announced the first 5G mobile PC today at CES. The Lenovo Yoga 5G is a fan-less laptop based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx compute platform. Qualcomm's 8cx compute platform is powered by the Kryo 495 CPU, which should deliver a twofold performance improvement 60% greater power efficiency over the previous generation.

The laptop features a 14" Full HD LCD screen with a 1080p resolution powered by Adreno 680 GPU graphics. Lenovo has also announced support of the integration of Dolby Atmos quality sound. On the 5G connectivity side, it supports mmWave and sub-6GHz technologies with a patented antenna array as well as eSIM support. The integrated X24 LTE modem can deliver peak download speeds of up to 2Gbps.

Lenovo has also integrated adaptive USB-C ports for charging cell phones and other USB-C peripherals. Like most mobile computers biometric logins are supported through a fingerprint scanner and IR camera. Even packing all of this power into the laptop Lenovo is still expecting a 24 hour battery life.

An MRSP of $1499 has also been announced with a spring 2020 shipping time frame. In the US, Lenovo has selected Sprint as a launch partner.