AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X: 64C/128T costs $3990 launches February 7

By: Anthony Garreffa from 33 mins ago

CES 2020 - We knew it was coming, but now it is official -- AMD's new kick ass flagship Zen 2-based Ryzen Threadripper 3990X is real and boy, is it a beast.

The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X offers up an insane 64 cores and 128 threads of CPU power on the new TRX40 platform, with the 64C/128T chip having a base CPU clock of 2.9GHz, and boost CPU clock of 4.3GHz. AMD says that its new Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor hits 25,000 points in the Cinebench R20 benchmark.

AMD teased a V-Ray benchmark load of a scene from Terminator: Dark Fate, rendering on the competitors best -- dual Intel Xeon Platinum 8280 processors (combined 56C/112T) in 1 hour 30 minutes... but on the new Ryzen Threadripper 3990X it takes just 1 hour 3 minutes in comparison. Better yet, a $3990 processor versus $20,000 -- a gigantic difference.

AMD will be offering up its new 64-core/128-thread CPU in the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X for $3990, and it will launch on February 7.

