InWin extends its lineup with the new SR series AIO coolers

Inwin chose what looks like a non-asetek cooler for their new SR series AIO's and it could be a great choice for the future of AIO cooling

CES 2020 - InWin may not be new to PC hardware, they are jumping into cooling with the introduction of the new SR series AIOs.

The SR series AIOs come in both 240mm and 360mm options to fit most enthusiasts chassis.

The pump head unit is a unique design that InWin claims have dual impellers internally to help fluid evacuate heat more quickly, allowing for better overall thermal deltas. The pump head has a pulsating white LED, which will change to red if there is a pump problem or over-temperature concern.

One thing worth noting is that the mounting hardware does not resemble any we have seen from Asetek. We also know that Alphacool's brand Phobya has been showing a similar AIO design, and this may be one of the first public appearances of the new unit as an OEM extension. If the hardware has anything to say about it, it sure matches quite well with the pictured mounting hardware we have seen on Alphacool blocks and Eisbaer AIO's.

It is interesting to see a non-Asetek AIO on the market, and we are excited to see how it stacks on our charts.