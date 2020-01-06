The Muse S is a mediation headband equipped with sleep assistance

CES 2020 - Muse has new real-time feedback headband that is designed for monitoring users while they sleep.

Muse first released their brain-sensing headband back in 2013, and since then, the device has seen improvements in a multitude of ways. This new iteration of the device comes equipped with a guided meditation teacher that responds in real-time to what the headband is currently monitoring, which is body movements, heart rate, brain activity, and breathing.

The new device is called the Muse S and comes in at a hefty $350. Upon purchase, Muse buyers will also need access to the Muse library, which costs $13 a month or $95 a year. While the Muse S is certainly not cheap in any way, it could be your go-to-sleep solution if you are one to struggle with calming your thoughts. The Muse S is currently available to purchase in the US, and Muse is planning a worldwide release soon.