Microsoft used an Xbox game to train its new generative AI tools

Microsoft has revealed its experimental MUSE generative AI technology that can create gameplay sequences that was trained using real player inputs.

Microsoft used an Xbox game to train its new generative AI tools
Published
TL;DR: Microsoft announced Muse, a generative AI toolset that was trained using player inputs from the Xbox game Bleeding Edge.

Microsoft's new generative AI toolset, Muse, was trained using real-world player inputs from an Xbox game, the company today announced.

Microsoft used an Xbox game to train its new generative AI tools 5
2

Remember when Xbox announced its generative AI plans? These strategies had been nebulous for some time, but the mystery has been lifted with a research update that gives a better idea of what Microsoft is up to. At the time, Xbox president Sarah Bond said that gaming AI would be focused on three areas:

  • Accelerating content creation
  • Discovery
  • Player assistance

Xbox's AI tech is called Muse, and it was actually trained using data from Ninja Theory's failed live game Bleeding Edge. Microsoft Research supplied the AI team with key player data. According to Nature, Microsoft used anonymized captures from 500,000 play sesssions.

For years, we had collaborated with Xbox Game Studios' Ninja Theory (based in Cambridge, UK, just like our research team) to collect gameplay data from Bleeding Edge, their 2020 Xbox game. Bleeding Edge is a 4-versus-4 game where all games are played online, and matches are recorded if the player agrees to the End User License Agreement (EULA). We worked closely with our colleagues at Ninja Theory and with Microsoft compliance teams to ensure that the data was collected ethically and used responsibly for research purposes.

Microsoft also says that it is using its catalog of first-party games to power its AI ambitions, and that Muse is already being used to make a playable AI model:

"We are already using Muse to develop a real-time playable AI model trained on other first-party games, and we see potential for this work to one day benefit both players and game creators: from allowing us to revive nostalgic games to faster creative ideation."

More details about Muse and how developers are using AI tech will be discussed at GDC 2025.

NEWS SOURCES:microsoft.com, nature.com

Senior Gaming Editor

