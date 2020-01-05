Lenovo's first external GPU enclosure is the Legion BoostStation

CES 2020 - Lenovo has just unveiled its new "thinnest and lightest" gaming laptop in the new Legion Y740S, a thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop that is teamed with Lenovo's first external GPU -- the new Legion BoostStation.

Inside, Lenovo's new Legion Y740S can pack up to Intel's Core i9 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. You'll only have integrated graphics on the Intel CPU, but you'll get an incredibly thin laptop in the process -- if you want to game on the gaming laptop however, you'll need to use the external GPU in the new Legion BoostStation.

Lenovo can provide the Legion Y740S with two 15.6-inch display options: a normal 1080p panel, or a 4K-capable display with HDR through Dolby Vision. The BoostStation itself is a Thunderbolt 3-connected affair with graphics card options ranging between an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti and higher-end GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER -- while AMD sees its Navi-powered Radeon RX 5700 XT also on offer.

The Legion BoostStation also packs 2 x USB 3.1 ports, 1 x USB 2.0 port, as well as HDMI and Ethernet ports. Lenovo will be shipping the new Legion Y740S laptop and BoostStation in May, with the laptop beginning at $1100 and the BoostStation costing $250 on its own. There's no word on bundles just yet, but considering it's a "gaming laptop" without the power to game -- I would dare say bundles are on their way.