Sparkle unveils new Thunderbolt 5 external GPU enclosure at CES 2025

Sparkle intros the Studio-G 850: its first Thunderbolt 5-powered external GPU enclosure, supports up to 3.5-slot GPU with up to 120Gbps bandwidth.

TL;DR: Sparkle introduced the Studio-G 850 at CES 2025, a Thunderbolt 5-powered external GPU enclosure supporting up to 3.5-slot GPUs. It includes an 850W PSU, USB Type-C power delivery, and multiple USB ports. The enclosure is portable with a handle, but availability details are yet to be announced. Sparkle introduced the Studio-G 850 at CES 2025, a Thunderbolt 5-powered external GPU enclosure supporting up to 3.5-slot GPUs. It includes an 850W PSU, USB Type-C power delivery, and multiple USB ports. The enclosure is portable with a handle, but availability details are yet to be announced.

Sparkle announced its new Studio-G 850 at CES 2025, with the new Thunderbolt 5-powered external GPU enclosure handling up to 3.5-slot GPUs. Check it out:

5

VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The folks over at HardwareLuxx scoped out the new Sparkle Studio-G 850 external GPU enclosure at CES 2025, which features a pre-installed 850W desktop-grade PSU. The Studio-G 850 measures in at 403 x 200 x 237mm, with USB Type-C power delivery of up to 100W, allowing for a single-cable connection to transmit data and charge a laptop at the same time.

Popular Popular Now: Der8auer reverse engineers NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition: blown away with findings

Sparkle's new Studio-G 850 external GPU enclosure supports graphics cards that are up to 3.5-slot in design, offering up to 120Gbps of bandwidth courtesy of the super-fast Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. There are 2 x USB-C ports on the back, as well as 3 x USB-A ports and 1GbE so that it can be installed into your home network without a problem.

5

The company has even provided a handle on top of the Studio-G 850, making it easy to tote around if you need a portable Thunderbolt 5-powered external GPU enclosure. Sparkle wasn't clear on when it's new Studio-G 850 enclosure would be made available, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled over the coming months for its arrival.

ASUS unveiled its new ROG XG Mobile at CES 2025: its new Thunderbolt 5 enclosure that actually contains a GPU, with up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU... far more impressive, something you can check out in the link above.