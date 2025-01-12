All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
CES 2025TT ShowNintendo SwitchSteam Deck 2RTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6GTA 6PS5 Pro
Video Cards & GPUs

Sparkle unveils new Thunderbolt 5 external GPU enclosure at CES 2025

Sparkle intros the Studio-G 850: its first Thunderbolt 5-powered external GPU enclosure, supports up to 3.5-slot GPU with up to 120Gbps bandwidth.

Sparkle unveils new Thunderbolt 5 external GPU enclosure at CES 2025
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Sparkle introduced the Studio-G 850 at CES 2025, a Thunderbolt 5-powered external GPU enclosure supporting up to 3.5-slot GPUs. It includes an 850W PSU, USB Type-C power delivery, and multiple USB ports. The enclosure is portable with a handle, but availability details are yet to be announced.

Sparkle announced its new Studio-G 850 at CES 2025, with the new Thunderbolt 5-powered external GPU enclosure handling up to 3.5-slot GPUs. Check it out:

Sparkle unveils new Thunderbolt 5 external GPU enclosure at CES 2025 30
5

The folks over at HardwareLuxx scoped out the new Sparkle Studio-G 850 external GPU enclosure at CES 2025, which features a pre-installed 850W desktop-grade PSU. The Studio-G 850 measures in at 403 x 200 x 237mm, with USB Type-C power delivery of up to 100W, allowing for a single-cable connection to transmit data and charge a laptop at the same time.

Sparkle's new Studio-G 850 external GPU enclosure supports graphics cards that are up to 3.5-slot in design, offering up to 120Gbps of bandwidth courtesy of the super-fast Thunderbolt 5 connectivity. There are 2 x USB-C ports on the back, as well as 3 x USB-A ports and 1GbE so that it can be installed into your home network without a problem.

Sparkle unveils new Thunderbolt 5 external GPU enclosure at CES 2025 33
5

The company has even provided a handle on top of the Studio-G 850, making it easy to tote around if you need a portable Thunderbolt 5-powered external GPU enclosure. Sparkle wasn't clear on when it's new Studio-G 850 enclosure would be made available, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled over the coming months for its arrival.

ASUS unveiled its new ROG XG Mobile at CES 2025: its new Thunderbolt 5 enclosure that actually contains a GPU, with up to NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU... far more impressive, something you can check out in the link above.

Thank you to our CES 2025 sponsors!
ASRock MSI KIOXIA NVIDIA Patriot
Photo of the ASUS ROG XG Mobile (2023) Graphics Card Docking Station
Best Deals: ASUS ROG XG Mobile (2023) Graphics Card Docking Station
Country flag Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$1944.88 USD
- -
Buy
$2089.17 CAD
- -
Buy
£1948.61
- -
Buy
$1944.88 USD
- -
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/12/2025 at 2:40 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCE:hardwareluxx.de

Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles