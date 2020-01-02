NASA closes out 2019 with a breathtaking image of an active galaxy

NASA has finished off 2019 with an incredible image of a galaxy taken by The Hubble Space Telescope

The Hubble Space Telescope is one of the best tools we have to observe the cosmos. To close out 2019, NASA has decided to honor the telescope by making the last photo from it.

Above, we have an image of the galaxy called ESO 021-G004, which is located 130 million light-years from Earth. The image that Hubble has taken is simply breathtaking, as we can see such a detailed image of the galaxy. NASA scientists offered some insights to what we are exactly looking at, here's what they had to say:

"This galaxy has something known as an active galactic nucleus. While this phrase sounds complex, this simply means that astronomers measure a lot of radiation at all wavelengths coming from the center of the galaxy. This radiation is generated by material falling inward into the very central region of ESO 021-G004, and meeting the behemoth lurking there-a supermassive black hole".

If you were wondering how Hubble managed to capture such a stunning image, it used its Wide Field Camera 3, the same telescope that has been used the past three decades. This camera is the go-to camera for astronomers are scientists alike to explore the cosmos, and with any luck, it will stay in operation for years to come.