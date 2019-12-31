Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
'Boneworks' surpasses 'Beat Saber' at 100K units, rakes in $3 million

Boneworks has surpassed Beat Saber in revenue, selling 100K units in just one week

If you are a virtual reality gamer or just a gamer that pays attention to virtual reality titles, then you have no doubt heard of Beat Saber.

Beat Saber was renowned as the most popular virtual reality title with its extremely smooth movement and music-based system. The game got that popular that Oculus decided to pick them up. Now, a new VR title is on the block, and it's kicking up a storm in terms of revenue making and players.

The game is called Boneworks, it's developed and published by Stress Level Zero, and on December 11th, it released on the Steam Store. The title has since gone on to earn Steam "Best of 2019 Virtual Reality" which is a ranking awarded to the title that generates the most gross revenue for the entire year. Boneworks managed to pull in over 100,000 new VR gamers, equating to a staggering $3 million in revenue.

