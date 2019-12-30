AMD's high-end Navi GPU details: twice as fast as Radeon RX 5700 XT?!

AMD has been cooking up a kick-ass successor to Navi with a 2020 flagship GPU that is being referred to as Navi 21, with the second-generation RDNA family coming on the new 7nm+ process node.

Navi 21 will be a large GPU with new rumors pointing to it packing somewhere between 15-16 billion transistors, which makes it bigger than Vega 20 (13.2 billion) and Navi 10 (10.3 billion). But the bigger news here is that AMD's new flagship Navi 20-based graphics card would feature 12-16GB of GDDR6 memory on a much wider memory bus.

The new rumors have AMD possibly using a wider 384-bit or 512-bit memory interface, something that would enable much more memory bandwidth with GDDR6 memory. Previous rumors suggested AMD would tap higher-end HBM2E memory, packing between 16-32GB of framebuffer.

The new Navi 21 GPU will have hardware-based ray tracing, exactly the same as the Turing GPU from NVIDIA. We should see something in the first few months of 2020, but I would guess we'll see a mix of GDDR6 (on consumer cards) and HBM2/E on the server/datacenter solutions.

GPU Die Size

Navi 10 - 251mm2

Vega 20 - 331mm2

Navi 21 - 505mm2

GPU Transistors

Navi 10 - 10.3 billion transistors

Vega 20 - 13.2 billion transistors

Navi 21 - 15-16 billion transistors