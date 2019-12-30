Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,536 Reviews & Articles | 66,114 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: Xbox Series X will destroy PlayStation 5 with its MUCH faster GPU

AMD's high-end Navi GPU details: twice as fast as Radeon RX 5700 XT?!

AMD's next-gen Navi 21 GPU: massive 505mm2 die, 12-16GB of GDDR6 -- and SUPER fast!

By: Anthony Garreffa from 1 hour, 25 mins ago

AMD has been cooking up a kick-ass successor to Navi with a 2020 flagship GPU that is being referred to as Navi 21, with the second-generation RDNA family coming on the new 7nm+ process node.

amds-high-end-navi-gpu-details-twice-fast-radeon-rx-5700-xt_01

Navi 21 will be a large GPU with new rumors pointing to it packing somewhere between 15-16 billion transistors, which makes it bigger than Vega 20 (13.2 billion) and Navi 10 (10.3 billion). But the bigger news here is that AMD's new flagship Navi 20-based graphics card would feature 12-16GB of GDDR6 memory on a much wider memory bus.

The new rumors have AMD possibly using a wider 384-bit or 512-bit memory interface, something that would enable much more memory bandwidth with GDDR6 memory. Previous rumors suggested AMD would tap higher-end HBM2E memory, packing between 16-32GB of framebuffer.

The new Navi 21 GPU will have hardware-based ray tracing, exactly the same as the Turing GPU from NVIDIA. We should see something in the first few months of 2020, but I would guess we'll see a mix of GDDR6 (on consumer cards) and HBM2/E on the server/datacenter solutions.

GPU Die Size

  • Navi 10 - 251mm2
  • Vega 20 - 331mm2
  • Navi 21 - 505mm2

GPU Transistors

  • Navi 10 - 10.3 billion transistors
  • Vega 20 - 13.2 billion transistors
  • Navi 21 - 15-16 billion transistors
Buy at Amazon

Sapphire Radeon Nitro+ RX 5700 XT (11293-03-40G)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$465.42
$465.42$465.42$469.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/30/2019 at 8:26 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com
TRENDING NOW: Xbox Series X will destroy PlayStation 5 with its MUCH faster GPU
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.