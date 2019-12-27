Intel Core i9-10900K: 3.7GHz base clock and 'velocity boost' of 5.3GHz

Intel is preparing its new range of 10th Gen CPUs for 2020, with VideoCardz tweeting out some juicy information on the upcoming Intel Core i9-10900K processor and its clock speeds.

According to this tweet from VideoCardz the Intel Core i9-10900K will have a base CPU clock of 3.7GHz, single turbo of 5.1GHz, max turbo boost of 5.2GHz and a mysterious new 'velocity boost' of 5.3GHz. The new velocity boost is something that isn't quite that new -- but it will be for most people.

Intel has used Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) previously in notebook CPU designs, but it seems it could be skipping the silicon pond into the desktop CPU realm with its new Core i9-10900K (and I'm sure, other 10th Gen CPU designs). If the tweet from VideoCardz is correct, the Thermal Velocity Boost on the Core i9-10900K will be 5.3GHz.

And now... we wait for more details, whichs hould hopefully appear at CES 2020 which is right around the corner.