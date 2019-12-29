Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
8,535 Reviews & Articles | 66,096 News Posts
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say

The Mandalorian Season 2 is coming to Disney+ in Fall 2020

Jon Favreau says Season 2 of the Star Wars hit TV show is coming in Fall 2020

By: Anthony Garreffa from 18 mins ago

If there was a reason to sign up for Disney+ then it would be for Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian, which co-creator Jon Favreau has just confirmed Season 2 is coming.

The Mandalorian just finished its first season on Disney+ with Favreau tweeting the Season 2 of the show would be coming in Fall 2020. Favreau tweeted out a picture of what looks like a near-nude Gamorrean, a green-skinned, pig-nosed species that was featured in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as guards at Jabba the Hutt's palace.

Favreau was a co-creator on The Mandalorian and while he wrote some episodes of the first season, he was too busy to direct an episode. Favreau was busy filming The Lion King at the time, but has said that he wants to direct an episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian.

Buy at Amazon

Star Wars The Child Talking Plush Toy with Character Sounds

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Amazon
$24.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/29/2019 at 6:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, please click for very latest pricing
TRENDING NOW: PlayStation 5 is the easiest console to make games for, developers say
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Latest News Posts

View More News Posts

Forum Activity

View More Forum Posts

Press Releases

View More Press Releases
© 1999-2019 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.