The Mandalorian Season 2 is coming to Disney+ in Fall 2020

If there was a reason to sign up for Disney+ then it would be for Star Wars TV show The Mandalorian, which co-creator Jon Favreau has just confirmed Season 2 is coming.

The Mandalorian just finished its first season on Disney+ with Favreau tweeting the Season 2 of the show would be coming in Fall 2020. Favreau tweeted out a picture of what looks like a near-nude Gamorrean, a green-skinned, pig-nosed species that was featured in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi as guards at Jabba the Hutt's palace.

Favreau was a co-creator on The Mandalorian and while he wrote some episodes of the first season, he was too busy to direct an episode. Favreau was busy filming The Lion King at the time, but has said that he wants to direct an episode of Season 2 of The Mandalorian.