Tesla stock hits $420, Elon Musk makes a weed joke (of course)

Tesla stock blazes up to $420, Musk tweets 'the stock is so high lol'

Tesla Motors shareholders will be cheering during the Christmas period, with Tesla stock breaching $420 per share on Monday -- and in perfect faction, Tesla and SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk made a weed joke.

Musk is no stranger to blazing up controversy after he smoked weed live on the Joe Rogan show and landed in trouble with the Securities and Exchange Commission. But now that Tesla stock was smoking hot at $420, Musk tweeted out: "Whoa ... the stock is so high lol".

Back in August 2018, Musk found himself stuck in residue over a tweet that saw the Tesla CEO joking that he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured". An obvious weed joke, but something the SEC didn't take lightly -- accusing him of misleading Tesla investors.

Seriously, Musk is a genius -- tweeting out 'stock art' as $TSLA stock hits $420.69.