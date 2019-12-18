Xbox One X discounted over $150, now under $350: down from $499

Technology content trusted in North America and globally since 1999
Microsoft might have just discounted what could be a great last-minute Christmas gift, with the Xbox One X discounted by over $150 from its original $499 price.

The Xbox One X is being offered for $350 by both B&H and Walmart, while I found it for just $339 on Amazon. Walmart has discounted the Xbox One X by $150 down to $349, while also sweetening the deal with game bundles including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the Gears 5 bundle, and then an NBA 2K20 bundle. B&H is offering the same Xbox One X bundles for $349.

But it's Amazon with the cheapest price overall, at just $339. If you didn't purchase a gamer in your life a new Xbox One X console yet, now might be your time. If you've got a PC enthusiast in your life, then I would suggest reading my article on that here.

$339.99
$339.99$372.80$419.00
