How the Xbox Series X will look in your living room
New renders show an Xbox Series X in a typical living room setup
The new next-gen Xbox Series X is like a little vertical shoebox (or a fridge, or a humidifier) that's anything but flat. So how much room will it take in your living room? A new render gives you an idea.
Now that the Xbox SX's dimensions have been guesstimated, there's tons of renders and size comparisons floating around. Just a bit ago we saw a neat interactive render comparing the Xbox Series X to current-gen consoles, desktops, a Switch, and even a Mac Pro. But what about an actual environment? How big is the Xbox SX compared to your TV or entertainment center?
ResetERA user BrokenSwiftie answers these questions with a quick 3D mock-up.
Yes, the Xbox SX is pretty sizable, at least compared to the console shapes we know. Venture Beat aptly described the Xbox SX as "two Gamecubes taped together," and that still stands today. Granted these images are based on console when it's standing--Microsoft confirms it can also lay on its side like a footlocker.
The shape is likely less to do with a striking appearance and more of a design decision. The Xbox Series X will feature some serious high-end specs like a custom 7nm AMD SoC with a Navi GPU (possibly Navi RDNA 2.0) and a Zen 2 CPU, a customized super-fast SSD, and GDDR6 memory. The console will belt out native 4K 60FPS and even upscale games at 8K.
Even with the new efficiencies of the 7nm node and RDNA architecture, it's fair to say the system will need some serious cooling. Hence the design, which compacts things in a stack similar to a mini-ITX build like the Corsair One.
Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.
Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:
Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):
- 8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU
- Navi GPU on RDNA architecture
- Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD
- GDDR6 memory
- 2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf
- 4x CPU power of Xbox One generation
- Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases
- Adaptive sync supported
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)
- 120FPS gaming
- Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)
- Variable Rate Shading
- Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores
- Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games
- New controller with a dedicated share button
- Compatible with Xbox One accessories
Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)
- 1440p 60FPS
- No disc drive
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU
- Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)
- ~6-8 TFLOPs of power?
- Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- Cheaper MSRP
Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett
- 4K 60FPS
- Disc drive with 4K UHD playback
- Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM
- 7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU
- 16GB GDDR6 RAM
- 12 TFLOPs of power
- 2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X
- Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games
- More expensive MSRP
Xbox Series X coverage:
