How the Xbox Series X will look in your living room

The new next-gen Xbox Series X is like a little vertical shoebox (or a fridge, or a humidifier) that's anything but flat. So how much room will it take in your living room? A new render gives you an idea.

Now that the Xbox SX's dimensions have been guesstimated, there's tons of renders and size comparisons floating around. Just a bit ago we saw a neat interactive render comparing the Xbox Series X to current-gen consoles, desktops, a Switch, and even a Mac Pro. But what about an actual environment? How big is the Xbox SX compared to your TV or entertainment center?

ResetERA user BrokenSwiftie answers these questions with a quick 3D mock-up.

Yes, the Xbox SX is pretty sizable, at least compared to the console shapes we know. Venture Beat aptly described the Xbox SX as "two Gamecubes taped together," and that still stands today. Granted these images are based on console when it's standing--Microsoft confirms it can also lay on its side like a footlocker.

The shape is likely less to do with a striking appearance and more of a design decision. The Xbox Series X will feature some serious high-end specs like a custom 7nm AMD SoC with a Navi GPU (possibly Navi RDNA 2.0) and a Zen 2 CPU, a customized super-fast SSD, and GDDR6 memory. The console will belt out native 4K 60FPS and even upscale games at 8K.

Even with the new efficiencies of the 7nm node and RDNA architecture, it's fair to say the system will need some serious cooling. Hence the design, which compacts things in a stack similar to a mini-ITX build like the Corsair One.

Xbox Series X is due out by Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for confirmed specs and details, and a huge content listing of everything we've heard about Xbox Series X so far:

Xbox Series X confirmed details (Formerly Project Scarlett):

8-core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU

Navi GPU on RDNA architecture

Highly customized 7nm SoC from AMD

GDDR6 memory

2x Xbox One X's 6TFLOPs of GPU perf

4x CPU power of Xbox One generation

Can deliver up to 40x more performance than Xbox One in specific use cases

Adaptive sync supported

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

Supports 8K resolution (likely media playback)

120FPS gaming

Variable refresh rate (adaptive sync/FreeSync)

Variable Rate Shading

Raytracing confirmed with dedicated raytracing cores

Backward compatible with thousands of Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One games

New controller with a dedicated share button

Compatible with Xbox One accessories

Lockhart (Unconfirmed lower-end Xbox Series hardware)

1440p 60FPS

No disc drive

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC w/ scaled-down 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHZ and Navi GPU

Lower GDDR6 memory pool (Possibly 12GB)

~6-8 TFLOPs of power?

Aims to rival PS4 Pro/Replace Xbox One S

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

Cheaper MSRP

Anaconda/Xbox Series X/Project Scarlett

4K 60FPS

Disc drive with 4K UHD playback

Super-fast SSD that can be used as VRAM

7nm AMD SoC with 8-core, 16 thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz and Navi GPU

16GB GDDR6 RAM

12 TFLOPs of power

2x GPU power as Xbox One X/aims to replace Xbox One X

Full backward compatibility with all Xbox One games

More expensive MSRP

