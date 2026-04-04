Microsoft is automatically updating Windows 11 24H2 to 25H2 using machine learning

TL;DR: Microsoft is automatically updating Windows 11 devices from version 24H2 to 25H2 for Home and Pro users, aiming to streamline support as 24H2 reaches end-of-life in 2026. Users can temporarily delay the update, but concerns about forced updates and user control remain.

We all know how aggressive Microsoft can be when pushing Windows updates. You can be in a hurry to fire off that work email, or to jump on the game with the boys, but as soon as you turn your PC on, you're met with the Windows update screen. Well, now it seems Microsoft is taking things to the next level and forcefully updating your Windows device, even if you had no plans to do it yourself.

According to Microsoft, an update to Windows 11 25H2 is now available for all devices that are running the older 24H2 version. Not only that, your device will be "automatically" updated to the new version. At the moment, this forced update applies to users of Home and Pro versions, whereas IT departments and organizations are currently excluded from the rollout.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Microsoft claims that users will have to perform "no action" to get the update, but they do have limited control over when the update is installed. You can postpone the update, but of course, that functionality is only temporary. It is interesting to note that Microsoft is labeling this as a "machine learning-based intelligent rollout", although there is no explanation provided about what that entails.

The rationale behind the forced update is quite logical. Windows 11 version 24H2 reaches end-of-life on October 13, 2026, so Microsoft is trying to update all remaining systems to the newer 25H2 version. This will streamline future updates and allow Microsoft to focus on improving one version, instead of distributing resources towards legacy support. However, forcing updates on users against their will is questionable to say the least, and raises concerns regarding user autonomy and privacy.

That said, it does seem like Microsoft is working earnestly to improve Windows 11 (at last). They outlined their major plan for improvement last month and even discussed changes coming to Windows search. We will have to wait and see what improvements Microsoft can bring to the table. In the meantime, a little explanation of what "machine learning-based intelligent rollout" is would be helpful.