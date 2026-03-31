After years of complaints, Microsoft is finally working to improve Windows 11 Search

TL;DR: Microsoft is enhancing Windows 11 by improving the Search experience to prioritize relevant files over unrelated web results, adjusting search rankers for better accuracy. Alongside updates to File Explorer, Start Menu, and reduced Copilot integration, these changes aim to make Windows 11 more intuitive and user-friendly.

It looks like gears are finally turning at Microsoft, as they have confirmed that they have been working on major changes to Windows 11 over the past couple of weeks. First, Microsoft confirmed a major Windows 11 update with changes to Explorer and reduced Copilot integration. Then they discussed forming a new team to replace web apps with 100% native Windows 11 apps to streamline the user experience. Now, it looks like another big change is coming.

Microsoft's Windows Shell product head, Tali Roth, took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to a tweet that raised concerns about Windows Search. Roth confirmed that "a lot of improvements" are coming to the Windows 11 Search experience, with the main focus on making it "simpler and less distracting."

If you have ever typed in the Windows Search bar to find something you're looking for, you know that there's a 99% chance that you won't find it. Instead, you are more likely to get irrelevant web search results and some random file buried deep in the catalogs that merely resembles the name that you are looking for. This concern was raised with Tali Roth in a separate tweet, to which she replied affirmatively.

Now, according to Roth, the Microsoft team is working to adjust the search rankers so that the required files appear before irrelevant suggestions. A "ranker" is basically an indicator that tells Windows what result to show first. These rankers use multiple signals, such as user behavior, the importance of the file to the system, web results, etc.

It seems Microsoft is working on updating these rankers so that your search for "Terminal" returns the Windows Terminal rather than the 2018 action-comedy movie.

While a bit late, it is appreciable that Microsoft is finally listening to user feedback and making relevant changes to improve the Windows 11 experience. They have already confirmed changes to the File Explorer and Start Menu earlier this month. Now, with an improved Search and less Copilot integration, Windows 11 might actually become a very intuitive piece of software.