Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 25H2, contains 'significant advancements'

After spending time in the Windows Insider Release Preview circuit, Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2 to the public, and it contains many improvements behind the scenes.
Windows 11 users will begin to get 25H2 now, and according to Microsoft, the update isn't a large one, but does contain significant improvements to the inner workings of Windows 11, such as advancements in build and runtime vulnerability detection, in addition to AI-assisted secure coding. The update contains all of the features in Windows 11 version 24H2, as both versions use a shared code base and services branch, which means the update will be streamlined for users.
In addition to the update being streamlined, the shared codebase enables Microsoft to continue rolling out new features to both 24H2 and 25H2 simultaneously. Furthermore, the update removes PowerShell 2.0 and the Windows Management Instrumentation command-line.
Those interested in downloading the latest version of Windows 11 will need to head to their Settings application, search "Update" and then tick the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. As soon as Windows 11 25H2 becomes available in your region, your machine will download it. You may have to check back later to initiate the install process.
"This means that it contains all the recently announced features in Windows 11, version 24H2. Both versions use a shared code base and servicing branch, streamlining the update," said John Cable, vice president of program management for Windows servicing and delivery
"Version 25H2 includes significant advancements in build and runtime vulnerability detection, coupled with AI assisted secure coding. We've designed version 25H2 to address and mitigate security threats in adherence to a robust security development lifecycle (SDL) policy and requirements," added Cable