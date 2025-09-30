Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 25H2, contains 'significant advancements'

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2 to the public, and according to officials, it contains some 'significant advancements' to Windows.

TL;DR: Microsoft has officially released Windows 11 25H2, featuring enhanced security with AI-assisted secure coding and improved vulnerability detection. This streamlined update shares a codebase with version 24H2, enabling simultaneous feature rollouts and removing legacy tools like PowerShell 2.0 for a more secure, efficient system.

After spending time in the Windows Insider Release Preview circuit, Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2 to the public, and it contains many improvements behind the scenes.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Windows 11 users will begin to get 25H2 now, and according to Microsoft, the update isn't a large one, but does contain significant improvements to the inner workings of Windows 11, such as advancements in build and runtime vulnerability detection, in addition to AI-assisted secure coding. The update contains all of the features in Windows 11 version 24H2, as both versions use a shared code base and services branch, which means the update will be streamlined for users.

In addition to the update being streamlined, the shared codebase enables Microsoft to continue rolling out new features to both 24H2 and 25H2 simultaneously. Furthermore, the update removes PowerShell 2.0 and the Windows Management Instrumentation command-line.

Those interested in downloading the latest version of Windows 11 will need to head to their Settings application, search "Update" and then tick the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" option. As soon as Windows 11 25H2 becomes available in your region, your machine will download it. You may have to check back later to initiate the install process.