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Capcom has no plans to use GenAI assets in its games, but will continue to use the technology to improve workplace efficiency

Capcom will not use AI-generated assets in its games but plans to actively use generative AI to improve efficiency across development departments.

Capcom has no plans to use GenAI assets in its games, but will continue to use the technology to improve workplace efficiency
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TL;DR: Capcom will not use AI-generated assets in its games but plans to leverage generative AI to enhance efficiency in graphics, sound, and programming. The studio is exploring AI for idea generation and productivity improvements while maintaining game content authenticity.

After images and videos, Generative AI has found its way into video game development. Gamers and developers are trying to figure out whether the technology adds value or strips away authenticity from video games. Capcom has decided which side of the line it wants to be on and has clarified its stance on generative AI.

In a recent summary of its investor briefing session, Game*Spark spotted that Capcom addressed investor questions on how the studio is handling generative AI in its games. Capcom explained that it will not be using AI-generated assets in its titles for the time being.

However, that doesn't mean it plans on abandoning the technology entirely. The studio states it will use generative AI to boost efficiency in departments such as graphics, sound, and programming.

Our company will not be implementing any AI-generated assets into our video game content. On the other hand, going forward, we plan to actively utilise this technology to improve the efficiency and productivity of game development. That is why we are currently testing out various methods of usage across our departments, including graphics, sound, and programming.

Capcom has no plans to use GenAI assets in its games, but will continue to use the technology to improve workplace efficiency 46563211200675
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We are not sure what this will look like in practice, but a good guess would be to use the technology during the ideation process. This comes from Capcom's technical director, Kazuki Abe, who said in an interview last year that the studio was experimenting with generative AI to streamline the process of coming up with "thousands to tens of thousands" of unique ideas for miscellaneous in-game environment objects.

Since Capcom hasn't shared any details, we can't confirm whether this is still the plan for the future or what other ways it is currently exploring to utilise the technology. That said, this stance arrives a day after the reveal of NVIDIA DLSS 5, which featured characters from Capcom's Resident Evil Requiem plastered with beauty filters. The developers said that they found out about DLSS 5 at the same time as the public.

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News Source:gamespark.jp

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

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