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Nacon seeks buyer for French RPG studio Spiders as it conducts insolvency process

Spiders Studio, the RPG studio behind games like Greedfall, Steel Rising, and Bound by Flame, is now up for sale as Nacon goes through insolvency.

Nacon seeks buyer for French RPG studio Spiders as it conducts insolvency process
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Senior Gaming Editor
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TL;DR: Spiders Studio, known for RPGs like The Technomancer and Greedfall, is up for sale as parent company Nacon enters French insolvency proceedings.

Spiders Studio, the team behind RPGs like The Technomancer and Greedfall, is now up for sale as its parent Nacon goes through French insolvency proceedings.

Nacon seeks buyer for French RPG studio Spiders as it conducts insolvency process 2
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Nacon is currently in financial trouble. The company missed a payment on one of its debts, and has filed for insolvency in French courts--a process that involves the group restructuring and essentially divesting parts of itself in an effort to stay afloat.

As part of this process, Spiders Studio, one of the subsidiary game development studios that Nacon owns, has been put up for sale. A filing on the ASPAJ website gives key stats about Spiders, showing that the studio currently has 75 employees and revenues that are "less than or equal to 1 million Euros," however, this is unclear whether or not this is on a quarterly or annual basis.

"Candidates are invited to submit their takeover bid to the court-appointed administrators no later than Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 12:00 PM," reads the filing.

"Access to an electronic data room will be granted after completion of a confidentiality agreement, signing of the data room rules, and a presentation of the prospective buyer and their available resources."

Nacon's financial situation has led to the company delaying its big games showcase.

Since the turmoil began, three of Nacon's studios have been involved in the proceedings, including Spiders:

In this context, the Company announces that four of its subsidiaries, namely the video game

development studios Spiders, Kylotonn, Cyanide, and the motion capture company Nacon Tech, have today filed for insolvency with the Lille Métropole Commercial Court and requested the opening of judicial reorganisation proceedings in their favour.

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News Source:aspaj.fr

Senior Gaming Editor

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Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

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