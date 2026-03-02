TweakTown
Robocop, Terminator game publisher delays showcase amid financial turmoil

Nacon, the publisher behind Teyon's popular Robocop shooter, the Greedfall RPG, and the upcoming Terminator: Survivors, is delaying an upcoming show.

Robocop, Terminator game publisher delays showcase amid financial turmoil
TL;DR: Nacon, publisher of Robocop and Terminator games, has filed for insolvency due to financial difficulties and delayed its Nacon Connect event. Despite challenges, key releases like Greedfall: The Dying World remain on schedule, with the company committed to stabilizing operations and continuing game development.

Games publisher and accessory-maker Nacon has acknowledged its dire financial straits while delaying its upcoming content show until the company gets its money situation under control.

Nacon, the publisher behind Robocop and Terminator games, isn't doing so well right now. The majority of the company is owned by French entertainment giant BigBen Group, and late last month, Nacon filed for insolvency because it couldn't pay back its debts on time. As of publication of this article, the French courts have yet to approve Nacon's insolvency proceedings and subsequent judicial reorganization.

Now that practically everyone in the gaming sphere already knows about Nacon's situation, the company admits its position while formally delaying its planned Nacon Connect show, which is essentially a kind of mini-E3 where new games are highlighted.

It's unclear whether or not Nacon's insolvency will lead to the delay of key projects, including the upcoming Terminator: Survivors, however, the most imminent game release, Greedfall: The Dying World, is still scheduled for its intended March 12 release date.

This process could indeed interrupt revenue flows to fund new games and content within Nacon; however this is speculative, and exact details about the group's operations and deals remain unknown.

The company explains in a Twitter post:

You may have seen some reports about Nacon's financial decision. It's true: This is a difficult moment for us, and we want to address it directly.

Yes, things are challenging. No, this is not the end. We've decided to postpone Nacon Connect to work even harder on the launch of upcoming games and unveil the new games once our situation is stabilized.

What hasn't changed is that our announced releases remain on track, and we still have many projects in development.

We're confident we'll get through this and we look forward to bringing Nacon Connect back as soon as we can--to focus on what matters most: our games and accessories.

NEWS SOURCE:x.com

