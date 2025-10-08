Zelda 64's Unreal Engine 5 fan remake for PC just got a massive update and it's playable

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time fan remake in Unreal Engine 5 just added two new iconic regions to the game with impressive modern visuals.

TL;DR: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 remake by CryZENx offers a playable, visually stunning recreation of the classic 1998 game. Featuring updated lighting, water effects, and dynamic character details, this fan project showcases iconic locations with modern graphics and improved performance using Unreal Engine 5.7 technology.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time for the Nintendo 64 might have come out all the way back in 1998, but it's still widely considered as one of the best games of all time. It's a legendary game, and this ambitious and impressive-looking Unreal Engine 5 remake from 'CryZENx' is something we've covered in the past.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Unreal Engine 5 remake, image credit: YouTube/CryZENx

It's a project that Zelda 64 fans should definitely be watching, especially since it's been receiving playable builds. The project aims to recreate and remake the entirety of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time using the latest Unreal Engine 5 technology. The latest Unreal Engine 5.7 release includes the Lake Hylia and Zora Fountain areas of the game.

The playable demo locks the performance to 30 FPS (with developer CryZENx offering a 60 FPS version to their Patreon subscribers), but it allows gamers to explore these iconic Zelda 64 locations with modern, updated visuals and lighting effects.

With the recent success of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, powered by Unreal Engine 5, which is one of the best-selling games of 2025, this Zelda 64 fan project is akin to a glimpse at an alternate reality where Nintendo greenlit a remake and remaster of one of its most beloved games for a modern audience.

For those interested in the technical side of the project, this latest update improves the water with new caustic effects, adding depth and realism. Link has also been given a makeover with dynamic hair and other details, while still retaining the cartoon look of the original game. There's also support for Unreal Engine 5's Lumen and Ray Tracing features, with performance improvements and more responsive controls thanks to the latest Unreal Engine 5.7 update.

Here's a new 46-minute gameplay video showcasing the new playable areas and visual updates.