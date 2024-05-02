Helldivers II is the best-selling game of the year in U.S. across consoles and PC

Helldivers II is the best-selling game of 2024 in the United States across both console and PC, with analysts estimating some 8 million copies sold.

Helldivers II is estimated to be the best-selling release of 2024 so far.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The Verhoeven-inspired squad shooter Helldivers II is doing some heavy lifting for Sony. According to the latest updates from analyst firm Circana, it's the top-selling game in the United States so far in 2024. The game is so popular that either the PlayStation 5 or the Steam version are the best-sellers of the year in the region for their respective platforms.

Helldivers II was the best-selling game of March 2024, and also topped the charts for its debut month of February 2024 as well.

"To be clear, just the PS5 version would make Helldivers II the best-selling game in the US YTD. As would just the PC version. Both versions are massive hits," Circana analyst Mat Piscatella said on Twitter.

"PC has been a huge part of the success of Helldivers II in the US. With PC, Helldivers II is already the 7th highest grossing Sony published game in history. Without PC it wouldn't currently rank among the top 20 [highest-grossing Sony-published games]."

TD Cowen analyst Doug Creutz estimates the game has sold around 8 million copies across all platforms.

"We believe the game has performed well ahead of expectations," Creutz said in a research note.

The game's successful adoption could further ignite Sony's cross-platform ambitions and open up PC as a launch-day platform for its biggest games. While Sony management has commented on expansion to PC, nothing new has been confirmed or announce.

Sony is currently sticking to its delayed release cadence for PC where big PS5 titles are released on Steam about a year or so after release.