YouTube confirms new 'Home' page testing that users can personalize

Google has unveiled it is currently experimenting with a new Home page for YouTube, and it will let users customize their recommended videos.

TL;DR: Google is testing "Your Custom Feed" on YouTube, allowing users to personalize their homepage recommendations by entering simple prompts. This AI-driven feature aims to enhance user control over suggested content, appearing as a new option beside the Home tab for participants in the experimental rollout.

Google has briefly explained the new feature in a recently posted thread on a support page, where a company employee wrote that its new experimental feature enables users to "customize recommendations for your Home feed."

Adding more explanation to the feature, the post states that for those who are part of the experiment, they will see "Your Custom Feed" appear on the Home page as "a chip besides Home", and after clicking it, they will be able to update Home feed recommendations by entering a "simple prompt".

While the Google employee didn't provide any further context about the feature, the phrase "simple prompt" suggests that some AI will be involved.