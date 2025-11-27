YouTube confirms new 'Home' page testing that users can personalize

Google could soon bring customization to your YouTube homepage, with the company currently testing a new feature it calls "Your custom feed."
Google has briefly explained the new feature in a recently posted thread on a support page, where a company employee wrote that its new experimental feature enables users to "customize recommendations for your Home feed."
Adding more explanation to the feature, the post states that for those who are part of the experiment, they will see "Your Custom Feed" appear on the Home page as "a chip besides Home", and after clicking it, they will be able to update Home feed recommendations by entering a "simple prompt".
While the Google employee didn't provide any further context about the feature, the phrase "simple prompt" suggests that some AI will be involved.
"We're experimenting with a new feature called "Your custom feed," that lets you customize recommendations for your Home feed. If you are part of the experiment, you will see "Your Custom Feed" appear on your Home page as a chip besides "Home". When you click into it, you can update your existing Home feed recommendations by entering a simple prompt. This feature is designed to give you an easy-to-use way to have more control over your suggested content. If you see it, check it out and share your feedback," wrote the Google employee