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12 years after release, the Xbox One has finally been hacked

A new 'Bliss' hardware exploit finally bypasses Xbox One security, but its extreme complexity limits real-world use, aiding research more than piracy.

12 years after release, the Xbox One has finally been hacked
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Tech Reporter
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TL;DR: A security researcher revealed the first public hardware-level exploit for the original Xbox One, using precise voltage manipulation to bypass encryption. Though complex and limited to the original console, this unpatchable glitch offers new opportunities for firmware study and preservation despite its impracticality for widespread use.

The Xbox One was a polarizing console. Many gamers preferred the PlayStation 4 over Microsoft's offering. Yet, the Xbox One's security stood out. For over a decade, numerous attempts to bypass its protections failed, giving it an "impenetrable" reputation until now.

At the recently held RE//verse 2026 conference, security researcher Markus Gaasedelen unveiled the "Bliss" double glitch. This security exploit bypasses the Xbox One's encryption by precisely adjusting the device's voltage (the electrical power supplied) at specific times. By doing so, it interrupts the typical security checks that the hardware performs to keep the device secure.

This is a monumental milestone: the first public, reproducible bypass of the Xbox One since its launch in November 2013. Although Markus successfully demonstrated the "Bliss" glitch, it is not as straightforward as jailbreaking a PS4 or JTAGging an Xbox 360.

Firstly, it only works on the original Xbox One console. The One S and One X systems cannot be exploited through this technique. Secondly, it is tremendously complicated and requires several hardware tweaks. For example, you need a microcontroller, which is a small, programmable electronic device. You must remove some capacitors on the motherboard to achieve the correct voltages. Even after these tweaks, good luck replicating this process at home.

12 years after release, the Xbox One has finally been hacked 2
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Gaasedelen's technique is different from other exploits we have seen. It does not rely on software vulnerabilities. Instead, it depends on careful voltage manipulation at two specific points in the startup sequence. This can cause the processor to skip or misinterpret instructions. That creates a window of opportunity, allowing the hacker to hijack the boot chain. Since this technique operates at the hardware level, it is essentially "un-patchable."

Even though the process is exceedingly complicated and cannot be mass-replicated, that is not the entire point of Markus' presentation. This bypass is a huge deal for preservationists, who now have a path to study Xbox One firmware at a level never before achieved while also creating an opportunity for security research and ensuring Xbox One's software remains accessible once online support shuts down.

Microsoft can rest easy, for now. This security exploit serves as little more than a reminder. There is nothing truly "unhackable" in tech for a slightly bored genius with just the right amount of caffeine.

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Hassam is a veteran tech journalist and editor with over eight years of experience embedded in the consumer electronics industry. His obsession with hardware began with childhood experiments involving semiconductors, a curiosity that evolved into a career dedicated to deconstructing the complex silicon that powers our world. From benchmarking PC internals to stress-testing flagship CPUs and GPUs, Hassam specializes in translating high-level engineering into deep, unbiased insights for the enthusiast community.

Hassam's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the MSI B650M Project Zero, XPG's Lancer Blade 32GB 6000MHZ CL30 DDR5, and ZOTAC's SOLID OC GeForce RTX 5070 Ti. It runs Samsung's 980 PRO 1TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by Deepcool's LD360 AIO, and housed in ASUS's A21 Plus m-ATX BTF.

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