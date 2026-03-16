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Google Chrome finally comes to ARM64 devices with Linux

After years of waiting, Google is finally bringing full Chrome support to ARM64 devices with Linux, giving users access to the full Google suite.

Google Chrome finally comes to ARM64 devices with Linux
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Hardware Editor
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TL;DR: Google plans to launch native Chrome support for ARM64 Linux devices by Q2 2026, enhancing access to full Chrome services beyond the current Chromium browser. This move aims to boost Linux's mainstream appeal by enabling seamless cross-platform compatibility and leveraging growing ARM64 momentum in the Linux ecosystem.

After years of waiting, Google is finally introducing native support for ARM64 devices with Linux. This support comes several years after Chrome added support for ARM64 devices running macOS and Windows. According to a post at the Chromium blog, Chrome for ARM64 Linux devices is currently due in Q2 of 2026.

Linux users with ARM64 processors have been able to use the open-source Chromium browser for some time, but while its core browser functionality works well enough, users should appreciate being able to access the full stack of Chrome services via a Google account login.

It's a little surprising that official support has taken so long to implement. Linux on ARM servers has long been a stable market, and Chromebooks with the full Google product stack have ARM support, as does Android. So, gluing the two together for Linux end users should not be too much of a technical challenge.

Linux enthusiasts tend to eschew closed source software and many will continue to use Chromium or other supporting browsers such as Firefox. But, if Linux is to increase its mainstream market share and acceptance among the less tech-savvy, then I for one am pleased to see native support. This will allow users the convenience of cross-platform and cross-device support and compatibility. Hopefully, extension support will work seamlessly too.

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It's taken a long time to bring Chrome to ARM64 Linux. One of the catalysts may be the introduction of NVIDIA's DGX Spark, which is powered by NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell SoC. Though the DGX Spark is not exactly a mass-market device, every niche product that comes to market adds to the momentum behind ARM64 and Linux.

Photo of the NVIDIA DGX Spark
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News Source:blog.chromium.org

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Chris has spent most of his adult life as a PC hardware tragic. He spent several years working in IT retail before joining MSI, serving in a component marketing role. He then jumped over the fence to enter the media sphere, writing for publications including PC & Tech Authority and APC magazines, and, more recently, PC Gamer. While he appreciates the latest, greatest, and most powerful PC hardware, he loves small form factor and low-noise systems. A well-built Mini-ITX system always brings a smile to his dial.

Chris's PC features Intel's Core i5 13600K paired with the MSI MPG B760I Edge WiFi, G.SKILL's Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6400 64GB, and ZOTAC's GeForce RTX 4060 8GB OC. It runs Seagate's FireCuda 530 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by Corsair's A115, housed in DEEPCOOL's CH160, and powered by SilverStone's SX700-LPT. Accessories include the Roccat Kone Pro mouse and Xiaomi Mi 34 monitor.

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