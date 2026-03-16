Google Chrome finally comes to ARM64 devices with Linux

TL;DR: Google plans to launch native Chrome support for ARM64 Linux devices by Q2 2026, enhancing access to full Chrome services beyond the current Chromium browser. This move aims to boost Linux's mainstream appeal by enabling seamless cross-platform compatibility and leveraging growing ARM64 momentum in the Linux ecosystem.

After years of waiting, Google is finally introducing native support for ARM64 devices with Linux. This support comes several years after Chrome added support for ARM64 devices running macOS and Windows. According to a post at the Chromium blog, Chrome for ARM64 Linux devices is currently due in Q2 of 2026.

Linux users with ARM64 processors have been able to use the open-source Chromium browser for some time, but while its core browser functionality works well enough, users should appreciate being able to access the full stack of Chrome services via a Google account login.

It's a little surprising that official support has taken so long to implement. Linux on ARM servers has long been a stable market, and Chromebooks with the full Google product stack have ARM support, as does Android. So, gluing the two together for Linux end users should not be too much of a technical challenge.

Linux enthusiasts tend to eschew closed source software and many will continue to use Chromium or other supporting browsers such as Firefox. But, if Linux is to increase its mainstream market share and acceptance among the less tech-savvy, then I for one am pleased to see native support. This will allow users the convenience of cross-platform and cross-device support and compatibility. Hopefully, extension support will work seamlessly too.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

It's taken a long time to bring Chrome to ARM64 Linux. One of the catalysts may be the introduction of NVIDIA's DGX Spark, which is powered by NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell SoC. Though the DGX Spark is not exactly a mass-market device, every niche product that comes to market adds to the momentum behind ARM64 and Linux.