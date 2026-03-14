TweakTown editor Anthony Garreffa recovering after suffering a stroke
TweakTown
News
Gaming

Wedbush: Switch 2's new mega-hit Pokopia will be established as a 'legitimate console seller'

Analysts are paying close attention to Nintendo's latest hit and believe the popular Pokemon spin-off Pokopia could be a veritable Switch 2 system-seller.

Wedbush: Switch 2's new mega-hit Pokopia will be established as a 'legitimate console seller'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Senior Gaming Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Nintendo's new game Pokopia sold 2.2 million copies in four days, boosting Nintendo's market cap by $14 billion and driving strong demand for the Switch 2. Wedbush expects Pokopia to significantly increase software sales and act as a key system-seller amid reports of Switch 2 shortages.

Wedbush Securities has confidence that Nintendo's latest hit game is popular enough to convince consumers to buy into the Switch 2 ecosystem.

Wedbush: Switch 2's new mega-hit Pokopia will be established as a 'legitimate console seller' 7
4

Nintendo's latest holiday quarter didn't entirely impress in regard to Switch 2 unit sales, but that trend appears to have changed thanks to must-have exclusive software. The latest gaming craze is Pokopia, a new Pokemon spin-off multiplayer builder that has sold 2.2 million copies in just 4 days. The game's success alerted Wall Street, and Nintendo has tacked on an extra $14 billion to its market cap since Pokopia's release.

Thanks to the game's breakout results, and the ongoing buzz and engagement across social media, institutions like Wedbush are taking note of Pokopia's performance. The firm believes that the game could end up being a system-seller for the Switch 2--which certainly appears to be the case as reports of Switch 2 console scarcity are spreading across Twitter and Reddit.

Wedbush: Switch 2's new mega-hit Pokopia will be established as a 'legitimate console seller' 2
4

Here's Wedbush's note on Pokopia and its effect on the Switch 2, as per tech journalist Tae Kim:

"We are raising our FY:27 EPS estimate to ¥469 (from ¥434) and increasing our price target to ¥10,500 (from ¥9,500), maintaining our 22x multiple and NEUTRAL rating.

"The early success of Pokopia is set to drive higher software attach rates and raise our hardware sell-in floor...

"Pokopia is exhibiting exceptional sell-through velocity. Widespread physical inventory exhaustion across global retailers within the first week of launch, coupled with record-breaking social engagement metrics, signals higher-than-expected sell-through...

"We believe the title will establish itself as a legitimate console seller"

This may be one of the last opportunities for Japanese gamers to buy into the Switch 2 at the current price, as it's believed that Nintendo is losing money on each region-locked, Japan-only Switch 2 that is produced. As a result, Nintendo may raise the price of these models in the coming months.

Wedbush: Switch 2's new mega-hit Pokopia will be established as a 'legitimate console seller' 3
4
Photo of the Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Best Deals: Nintendo Switch 2 Console
Today 7 days ago 30 days ago
$69.99 USD
- -
Buy
$467.98 USD
- -
Buy
$163.13 CAD
- -
Buy
$69.99 USD
- -
Buy
$69.99 USD
- -
Buy
Check Price
Check Price Check Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/14/2026 at 5:42 pm CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:x.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Derek joined TweakTown in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles