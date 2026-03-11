NVIDIA and ComfyUI streamlines local 4K AI Video Generation on GeForce RTX hardware

TL;DR: NVIDIA and ComfyUI unveiled updates at GDC to enhance AI video generation on RTX GPUs, featuring a simplified App View for easy 4K video creation on GeForce RTX 50 Series cards. Optimized for RTX hardware, with VRAM-efficient video generation and upscaling to 4K thanks to RTX Video Super Resolution.

At the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, NVIDIA and ComfyUI announced new updates that will streamline AI video generation on RTX GPUs and the DGX Spark for game developers. Although the use of generative AI in game development is somewhat controversial, these tools are all about 'concept development and storyboarding.' Plus, with the new simplified App View interface from ComfyUI, 4K video generation will work on any rig with GeForce RTX 5090.

ComfyUI App View is designed to be a simple, easy way to generate video, with users only needing to enter a prompt, adjust settings and parameters, and then generate the video. This will sit alongside the more detailed, AI enthusiast-friendly Node View, with users given the option to switch between the two. Optimized for RTX hardware, NVIDIA confirms that performance has been improved by 40% since September 2025, with expanded native support for NVFP4 and FP8 formats.

That part is key because it opens the door to 2.5X faster performance and reduces VRAM requirements by 60% on GeForce RTX 50 Series graphics cards when using NVFP4. And with NVIDIA RTX Video Super Resolution support, AI-generated videos can be upscaled to 4K in a matter of seconds. If you've got a powerful GeForce RTX GPU and are looking for a powerful local AI video generation, then the following NVIDIA Studio Sessions video is for you.

Hosted by visual effects artist Max Novak, this video is designed to get beginners up and running with ComfyUI in minutes, while covering all of the basics. And sure, this could be a fun tool for generating the sort of AI-generated content we see all over social media these days. For artists and game developers, it's a powerful tool for design and visualizing concepts and ideas.