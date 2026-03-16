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GeForce RTX path tracing performance will be a million times faster in the future

'We're still not where we want to be,' NVIDIA's John Spitzer says, while predicting future GPUs that will deliver 1,000,000X faster path tracing.

GeForce RTX path tracing performance will be a million times faster in the future
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TL;DR: NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs use advanced AI-driven technologies like DLSS 4.5 and ReSTIR to achieve 10,000 times faster path-tracing performance than Pascal-era cards, enabling realistic 1440p and 4K visuals, with future hardware aiming for a million-fold improvement in real-time ray tracing.

Saying one thing is a million times more something than another thing is often hyperbole, but during a recent GDC 2026 presentation, NVIDIA's John Spitzer said exactly that when it comes to path tracing performance on future GeForce RTX graphics cards. Of course, this comes with a caveat: performance compared to NVIDIA's pre-RTX Pascal-era GeForce GTX graphics cards that lacked dedicated ray-tracing and AI hardware. Yes, it's all thanks to AI.

GeForce RTX path tracing performance will be a million times faster in the future 2
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Real-time path tracing or full ray tracing is so demanding on GPU hardware that it's only possible thanks to a wide range of AI-powered rendering technologies such as DLSS Super Resolution, Frame Generation, RTX Mega Geometry, and more. As these features are available on the current RTX Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series, NVIDIA says it has already achieved 10,000X faster path-tracing performance than in the Pascal era.

"If you look at the performance there with just a software RT core to today, where we have fourth-generation RT cores, we have third-generation Tensor cores, we have DLSS 4.5, which is able to infer 23 out of 24 pixels rendered," NVIDIA VP of Developer & Performance Technology, John Spitzer, said. "These are multiplicative, that you can multiply them all together to get a scaling factor that, combined with the algorithm, eventually gave a 10,000 times that we've improved the performance over the last 10 years."

On a modern high-end GeForce RTX 40 or RTX 50 Series graphics card, that translates to stunningly realistic, immersive 1440p and 4K cinematic lighting and visuals in games like Resident Evil Requiem, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and more. However, NVIDIA's John Spitzer added, "We're still not where we want to be. We want the real-time images to look indistinguishable from reality. We want them to look like a film."

Naturally, this means more AI for rendering and new technologies like ReSTIR (Recent spatiotemporal resampling algorithms), along with other advances that will ultimately lead to a 1,000,000X improvement in path-tracing performance on future GeForce RTX hardware compared to the non-AI Pascal generation.

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Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Kosta's PC features AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X paired with the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO, Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB DDR5 6000MHz 64GB, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 FE. It runs Sabrent's Rocket 4 Plus-G 4TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by ASUS's ROG RYUO III, and powered by ASUS's TUF Gaming 1000W Gold. Accessories include the Corsair K65 PLUS Wireless keyboard, Corsair M75 Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 321UPX monitor.

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