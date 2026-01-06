Upscale AI-generated videos to 4K from 720p with NVIDIA's RTX Video

The ability to upscale AI generated videos to 4K in seconds using NVIDIA's RTX Video is coming to ComfyUI in February for GeForce RTX owners.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX Video Super Resolution uses AI and Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX GPUs to upscale 720p videos to 4K in seconds, enhancing streaming quality. Launching on ComfyUI in February, it significantly reduces processing time and VRAM usage, enabling efficient 4K AI video generation on mid-range RTX 50 Series cards.

RTX Video Super Resolution is like DLSS for watching videos on YouTube or other streaming platforms: it takes a lower-resolution video, like 720p, and leverages AI to upscale it to 4K, delivering a sharper, more detailed image. RTX Video like DLSS leverages the Tensor Cores on GeForce RTX graphics cards for real-time upscaling.

At CES 2026, as part of a wide range of updates for RTX AI on GeForce RTX GPUs, NVIDIA announced that RTX Video will be coming to the popular, open-source AI platform ComfyUI in February. This means users with GeForce RTX GPUs will be able to take 720p AI-generated videos and upscale them "to 4K in seconds."

With the sheer computational power required to generate 4K AI video and images, most AI enthusiasts with a standard PC or laptop built for RTX AI create this content at lower resolutions, such as 720p.

And even though upscalers exist, they can take several minutes to upscale, whereas RTX Video takes only a few seconds. Plus, the native integration means that a 10-second 4K video created with a model like LTX-2 drops from 10 minutes to 3 minutes.

Alongside this very welcome feature coming to ComfyUI, it joins the optimizations recently made, including the ability to leverage the RTX Blackwell-powered GeForce RTX 50 Series' native NVFP4 support to reduce the VRAM requirement for running large models by 60%.

This means the VRAM requirement for the 23GB (BF16) FLUX.1 model drops to 9GB from 23GB, allowing it to be run locally on 16GB cards like the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and GeForce RTX 5080.