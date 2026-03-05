TweakTown
News
Hacking, Security & Privacy

US government seizes one of the internet's largest hacker forums

The Department of Justice has announced it has seized one of the largest cybercriminal forums and its database containing sensitive information.

US government seizes one of the internet's largest hacker forums
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The DOJ seized LeakBase, a major hacker forum with over 142,000 members, hosting stolen data and cybercrime tools, including hacked databases with millions of credentials from U.S. corporations and individuals. The operation involved coordinated actions across 14 countries, arrests, data harvesting, and prevention messages to users.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced it has seized LeakBase, a leading hacker forum that is home to more than a hundred thousand members.

US government seizes one of the internet's largest hacker forums 516156156
2

In a press release posted to the DOJ website, it states authorities seized LeakBase, a forum that was commonly used by cybercriminals to buy and sell stolen data, and tools used to commit cybercrimes. LeakBase had more than 142,000 members and more than 215,000 messages between the accounts. The DOJ goes on to describe the forum had an "enormous, continuously updated archive of hacked databases, including many from high-profile attacks, including hundreds of millions of account credentials."

Some of this data included information that was illegally obtained from "U.S. corporations and individuals, and offered credit and debit card numbers, banking account and routing information, usernames and associated passwords which could facilitate additional account takeovers, as well as other sensitive business and personally identifiable information."

The collapse of the forum was a coordinated effort from enforcement agents and officers in 14 countries around the world, including the United States. The operation was conducted on March 3 and 4, and involved a coordinated effort to conduct synchronized actions against LeakBase and its network of users. Not only did authorities post directly on the website that it was seized in the form of banners, but they also harvested its data, sent prevention messages to LeakBase members, executed search warrants, made arrests, and conducted interviews.

These actions were carried out across the following countries: United States, Australia, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Best Deals: PlayStation 5 Disc Edition Console (slim)
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$549.99 USD
$549.99 USD$549.99 USD
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/5/2026 at 11:13 am CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCES:pcgamer.com and justice.gov

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles