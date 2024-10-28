Samsung's new and potentially breakthrough memory technology blends RAM and SSDs

AI-Assisted TLDR: Samsung is developing Selector-Only Memory (SOM), a new type of memory that combines the properties of RAM and SSDs. Researchers used advanced computer modeling to narrow down 4,000 potential material combinations to 18 prime candidates, significantly reducing the need for manual testing. * Generated from the content by Jak Connor below.

Samsung is deploying some of its resources to increase the development of a new type of memory that combines the properties of traditional RAM and SSDs.

The new type of memory is called Selector-Only Memory (SOM), and according to eeNews Analog, Samsung researchers are using a unique material capable of performing the operations of memory and storage. However, it isn't just a matter of combining two complex technologies together to form a new one, as the mixture of materials need to be just right for optimal performance on both fronts: memory and storage.

In order to determine what mixture will perform best, Samsung researchers plugged the necessary data into an advanced computer modeling system to specify a list of total possible mixtures. Samsung landed on 4,000 possible combinations that could work to create a viable SOM, and instead of testing each of these mixtures manually, the team ran simulations. Using advanced computer simulations, the team reduced the 4,000 possible combinations down to just 18 prime candidates, saving an immense amount of time on fabricating and physically testing each design.

The findings will be presented by the Samsung team at the International Electron Devices Meeting in December, and according to the team specifically, the testing, at the very least, helped them identify materials that could lead to higher performance.