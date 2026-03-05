Apple explains why its cheapest MacBook is called 'Neo'

Apple recently unveiled the MacBook Neo, a new $599 MacBook that is aimed directly at students, and anyone looking for a simple laptop capable of answering emails, spreadsheet work, social media, and even some very light photo and video editing. Essentially, Apple now has a Chromebook competitor.
The "Neo" branding is an odd choice from Apple, as it isn't a word we have heard from the company in the past, and previous rumors indicated Apple would be calling this device just "MacBook," which would make sense when considering Apple's current naming schemes for its devices (Pro, Max, etc). However, those rumors weren't true, and we now have Neo. A report suggested that Apple chose Neo because it's just one letter short of "Neon," which ties into the colors of the laptop, such as Citrus and Blush.
However, that theory was incorrect, as Colleen Novielli, Director, Mac Product Marketing at Apple, told Techradar, "We wanted something that felt fun and friendly, and fresh, and felt like it really suited the spirit of this product." And that is simply it. There are no play on words about its size, or color relations, just "fun and friendly, and fresh." Well, if that was the goal, I would say it has been achieved. Neo is fun, friendly, and fresh.
Novielli further explained it was important to Apple to create a name that was distinct, and that illustrated this is a new product the company has "reimagined from the ground up."