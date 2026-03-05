TweakTown
News
Displays

Apple explains why its cheapest MacBook is called 'Neo'

Apple has explained the goal behind the name 'Neo' for its latest MacBook announcement, which is aimed directly at students and Chromebook users.

Apple explains why its cheapest MacBook is called 'Neo'
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: Apple introduced the MacBook Neo, a $599 laptop designed for students and basic tasks like emails, spreadsheets, and light editing. The name reflects a fun, fresh, and friendly spirit, emphasizing a product reimagined from the ground up rather than referencing colors or size.

Apple recently unveiled the MacBook Neo, a new $599 MacBook that is aimed directly at students, and anyone looking for a simple laptop capable of answering emails, spreadsheet work, social media, and even some very light photo and video editing. Essentially, Apple now has a Chromebook competitor.

Apple explains why its cheapest MacBook is called 'Neo' 561516165
2

The "Neo" branding is an odd choice from Apple, as it isn't a word we have heard from the company in the past, and previous rumors indicated Apple would be calling this device just "MacBook," which would make sense when considering Apple's current naming schemes for its devices (Pro, Max, etc). However, those rumors weren't true, and we now have Neo. A report suggested that Apple chose Neo because it's just one letter short of "Neon," which ties into the colors of the laptop, such as Citrus and Blush.

However, that theory was incorrect, as Colleen Novielli, Director, Mac Product Marketing at Apple, told Techradar, "We wanted something that felt fun and friendly, and fresh, and felt like it really suited the spirit of this product." And that is simply it. There are no play on words about its size, or color relations, just "fun and friendly, and fresh." Well, if that was the goal, I would say it has been achieved. Neo is fun, friendly, and fresh.

Novielli further explained it was important to Apple to create a name that was distinct, and that illustrated this is a new product the company has "reimagined from the ground up."

Best Deals: Apple MacBook Air M2 Laptop
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$779 USD
--
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/5/2026 at 10:46 am CST - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
NEWS SOURCE:techradar.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles