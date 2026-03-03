NVIDIA could enter the desktop CPU market with performance equal to AMD and Intel

Microarchitecture analysts have examined NVIDIA's GB10 'Superchip' and determined that its CPU cores are capable of going toe-to-toe with Intel and AMD.

Microarchitecture analysts from Chips and Cheese have reported that the CPU cores on NVIDIA's GB10 "Superchip" can deliver desktop performance on par with AMD and Intel offerings.

The experts looked at the CPU cores on the GB10 and discovered they were Cortex X925 cores designed by Arm and licensed by NVIDIA for the GB10. Taking a closer look at the Cortex X925, the experts discovered it has a big 10-wide instruction decoder, substantial cache memory, a hefty branch predictor, and several concessions to reduce overall power.

The analysts landed on the Cortex X925, which is designed to maximize performance, and according to the experts, that performance is on par with AMD's Zen 5 and Intel's Lion Cove in their fastest desktop implementations. The report shows the Cortex X925 going up against cores in both the Intel and AMD chips, and being a worthy contender, but what is most impressive is that the Cortex X925 is able to go toe-to-toe with Intel and AMD, and be doing it with a peak clock speed of 4GHz, which is far below AMD and Intel's 5GHz.

"Cortex X925 in NVIDIA's GB10 achieves performance parity with AMD's Zen 5 and Intel's Lion Cove in their fastest desktop implementations."

While NVIDIA may have the hardware performance to go up against Intel and AMD, it doesn't have the software, as Arm CPU architecture requires x86 code emulation, as x86 code has been the dominant standard for over 40 years. Games and many programs rely on x86, and for Arm CPU to run on desktops, they require emulation, which can have a significant hit to the real-world performance of the software.