TweakTown
News
Gaming

From Game Awards finale to failure: Highguard studio collapses in under two months

Wildlight Entertainment has taken down its official website and LinkedIn account, suggesting the studio closure process has begun after mass layoffs.

From Game Awards finale to failure: Highguard studio collapses in under two months
Comment IconFacebook IconX IconReddit Icon
Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time
TL;DR: Wildlight Entertainment is closing after Highguard's disappointing launch, marked by mass layoffs and removal of its website and LinkedIn. Despite veteran developers aiming to mimic Apex Legends' success, leadership overconfidence and a surprise release led to poor reception and the studio's rapid decline.

The studio behind the flash-in-the-pan title, Highguard, is seemingly about to close its doors, as its LinkedIn page and official website have been taken down.

The removal of both the Wildlight Entertainment website and the studio's LinkedIn account comes after mass layoffs at the developer last month, following the tragic launch of Highguard. For those who don't know, Highguard was championed by Geoff Keighley at The Game Awards 2025, where the presenter left the unveiling until the very end of the show, specifically in the spot traditionally taken by big AAA titles teasing fans about an upcoming release. However, the response to The Game Awards trailer was lukewarm at best, and that was followed by a release just over a month later.

Initially, the developers of Highguard wanted to replicate Apex Legends' success, as the team behind the title consisted of many veteran game developers from Respawn Entertainment, the studio that created EA's hit battle royale. However, within weeks of Highguard launching, the studio was forced to let go of as many as 100 employees, leaving less than 20 staff to salvage the remainder of the title. Bloomberg's Jason Schreier penned a report outlining the factors that led to Highguard's failure.

From Game Awards finale to failure: Highguard studio collapses in under two months 165156615
2

For example, there was a discrepancy between the public's experience and internal testing, the surprise release, and, according to former employees at the studio, hubris by studio executives who believed they could replicate the success of Apex Legends despite different market conditions, player needs, and design choices.

Photo of the Apex Legends 11,500 Apex Coins Online Game Code
Best Deals: Apex Legends 11,500 Apex Coins Online Game Code
Today7 days ago30 days ago
$99.99 USD
--
Buy
$99.99 USD
--
Buy
$99.99 USD
--
Buy
$99.99 USD
--
Buy
Check Price
Check PriceCheck Price
Buy
* Prices last scanned 3/18/2026 at 5:28 am CDT - prices may be inaccurate. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We earn affiliate commission from any Newegg or PCCG sales.
News Source:mp1st.com

Tech and Science Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Jak joined TweakTown in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Jak's PC features AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D paired with the ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII HERO, G.Skill's Trident Z Neo 32GB DDR4 3600MHz, and NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5080 FE. It runs WD_BLACK's SN8100 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by NZXT's Kraken 360mm, housed in Lian Li's Lancool III, and powered by Corsair's RM1000x SHIFT. Accessories include the Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED keyboard, Logitech G PRO Wireless mouse, and MSI MAG 274UPF monitor.

Follow TweakTown on Google News
Add TweakTown as a source on Google

Similar News Stories

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles