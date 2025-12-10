Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition announced, the 'world's first gaming mouse' returns

TL;DR: Razer celebrates 20 years of gaming innovation with the limited edition Boomslang 20th Anniversary mouse, featuring advanced 45,000 DPI Focus Pro 45K sensor, 8,000 Hz wireless polling, and durable Optical Switches. This collector's item honors the original's legacy with modern tech and an exclusive design.

First appearing in 1999 and 2000, the Razer BoomSlang is widely considered the very first gaming mouse explicitly built for PC gaming. Sporting a unique shape meant to resemble a snake's head, the original Razer BoomSlang featured cutting-edge hardware for the time, including a 2,000 DPI sensor and USB support. It also shipped with a customization app that let you remap the buttons, something that hadn't been seen before.

The original Razer BoomSlang (left) and Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition (right), image credit: Razer.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Razer has announced that it's releasing a limited edition Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition gaming mouse with the company's latest and greatest gaming mouse technology. In addition to 8,000 Hz wireless polling and the Razer Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2, which features a sensitivity rating of up to 45,000 DPI, you've also got Optical Mouse Switches rated at 100-million clicks and 9-Zone Razer Chroma RGB Lighting with an underglow effect.

The Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition keeps the original look and feel of the original mouse, albeit updated for the modern era. That said, the PU leather-wrapped primary left- and right-click buttons are a very cool retro addition to the body's transparent shell and the included Mouse Dock Pro wireless charging dock.

It's an impressive release; however, it's more of a collector's item as the Razer Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is limited to 1,337 uniquely serialized units. Razer notes that it will be available worldwide and is "exclusively for collectors who demand a piece of gaming heritage." On that note, Razer will be giving away units in upcoming community events, including a special #1337 unit signed by Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan.

"When we designed the Razer Boomslang, we just wanted to get the unfair advantage in gaming, and that single spark helped ignite the entire multi-billion dollar gaming peripherals industry that we know today," said Min-Liang Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Razer. "The Boomslang 20th Anniversary Edition is more than a mouse. It's a tribute to the community who made this possible and a reaffirmation of our motto that continues to guide everything we do: For Gamers. By Gamers."