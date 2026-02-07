ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090D V2 with 24GB GDDR7 released in China, costs $4300

ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090D V2 launches in China for an eye-watering $4300 USD, with 24GB GDDR7 on a 384-bit memory bus at 28Gbps.

TL;DR: ASUS has launched the ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090D V2 in China, priced at 29,999 RMB (~$4300). This high-performance GPU features 24GB GDDR7 memory, 21,760 CUDA cores, and advanced cooling with a quad-fan design and liquid metal. It supports up to 800W power for extreme overclocking.

ASUS has its new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090D V2 graphics card up for pre-order in China, with a price of 29,999 RMB (which works out to around $4300 USD).

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090D V2 features a cut-down 24GB of GDDR7 memory on a 384-bit memory bus with the VRAM clocked at 28Gbps, with it being virtually identical to the full ROG Matrix RTX 5090 (which has 32GB GDDR7). It retains its full 21,760 CUDA cores and GPU boost clocks of up to 2760MHz in OC mode, with dual HDMI 2.1b outputs, and 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b ports.

ASUS has crafted its ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090D V2 graphics card with a dual 16-pin power connector design that works with its in-house BTF ecosystem, with ASUS stating it can use up to 800W of power when used with a BTF motherboard and 12V-2x6 power cable.

The made-for-China ASUS ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090D V2 features the same design and layout of its regular ROG Matrix RTX 5090 design, which includes the chunky quad-fan layout, 3.9-slot design, copper vapor chamber, heatpipes, liquid metal, and a "Memory Defroster" feature that is made for LN2 cooling.

3

ASUS China showed off its new ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 5090D V2 last month, where it scores 28,638 points in 3DMark Time Spy Extreme with the ASUS 800W OC mode enabled.