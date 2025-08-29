GALAX unveils its new GeForce RTX 5090 D V2 HOF OC Lab Plus-X Edition with 24GB GDDR7 for China

TL;DR: GALAX launched the custom GeForce RTX 5090 D V2 HOF OC LAB Plus-X Edition in China, featuring 24GB GDDR7 memory, lower GPU clocks, and reduced power limits compared to the RTX 5090 D. This flagship card targets overclockers and enthusiasts, offering high-end performance with sufficient VRAM for most gamers.

GALAX has just launched its new custom GeForce RTX 5090 D V2 HOF OC LAB Plus-X Edition graphics card in China, its new flagship RTX 5090 D V2 with a knocked-down 24GB GDDR7 memory capacity.

The ongoing tensions between the US government and China saw the birth of the RTX 5090 D earlier this year, and now the cut-down RTX 5090 D V2 which has less VRAM (24GB versus 32GB on the RTX 5090 and RTX 5090 D).

GALAX's new RTX 5090 D V2 HOF OC LAB Plus-X graphics card has 24GB of GDDR7 as well as lower GPU clocks and power limits than its RTX 5090 D. The regular RTX 5090 D has a 2580MHz GPU boost clock, where its new RTX 5090 D V2 has a 2525MHz GPU boost, with a TDP of 575W (from 600W).

GALAX has never launched a regular GeForce RTX 5090, but has multiple SKUs for the RTX 5090 D and now the RTX 5090 D V2 graphics cards for the Chinese market. The higher-end HOF cards aren't typically for gamers but rather overclockers, and some of them have imported them to play around. GALAX's international site only lists the HOF models up to the RTX 5080.

It's a very flashy card that would look great in a system, but that would come down to personal choice. I'm sure there are enthusiast gamers in China that are gagging to get a high-end RTX 5090 card, and this is as close as they'll get.

Gaming performance on the new RTX 5090 D V2 is very similar to the RTX 5090 D and regular RTX 5090 non-D, you just have less framebuffer with 24GB of VRAM. 24GB of VRAM is enough for most gamers, as I don't think 99% of gamers would be chowing down on 20GB+ of VRAM playing games... AI workloads and other applications sure, but gamers will be fine with 24GB.