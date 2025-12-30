ASUS ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 Review - Unbeatable Performance, Stunning Design

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. TweakTown may also earn commissions from other affiliate partners at no extra cost to you.

TweakTown Rating: 90% Our Verdict ASUS's limited-edition ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 features an impressive and stylish design, cutting-edge power delivery, and unbeatable 4K gaming performance. However, priced at $4,000, it's as unobtainable as it is unbeatable. Pros Incredible 4K gaming performance

Built for ray tracing and path tracing in 4K

DLSS 4 is a game-changer for image quality

Stunning design

Built like a tank, and can draw up to 800W for unmatched OC action Cons Pricey, and then some

Performance uplift over 'standard' RTX 5090 isn't mind-blowing Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction

With the arrival of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series in 2025, alongside the latest generation of Radeon graphics cards from AMD, it's no secret that the flagship GeForce RTX 5090 stands tall as the most capable and powerful GPU for PC gaming currently available. And it's not even close, which is why there's such a gap (or gulf) in price when you jump from the GeForce RTX 5080, a powerful 4K gaming GPU in its own right, to the RTX 5090. It's a beast, and the sort of uncompromised flagship experience built for the modern era of AAA gaming, ray tracing, and high refresh-rate 4K OLED displays.

And as far as GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards go, the new ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090, which is ASUS's special limited edition 30th Anniversary Edition graphics card, is a sight to behold. In terms of its physical design and performance, it's a jaw-dropper. And it includes both a 16-pin power connector and the company's Graphics Card High-Power (GC-HPWR) connector, which was designed for that BTF cable-free look. You can also use both, which is why the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 can theoretically draw up to 800W of power for both gaming and/or AI. That said, for this review, we tested the GPU's OC performance with a single 600W 16-pin power connector, where it still easily outperformed the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition thanks to its generous out-of-the-box overclocked settings.

Now, as the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090's price is double that of the already high GeForce RTX 5090 MSRP, and it's a limited edition release for enthusiasts and collectors, the value proposition is like buying a rare luxury sports car versus a luxury car you're more likely to see driving on the road. In that sense, reviewing a GeForce RTX 5090 is a very different thing from reviewing a GeForce RTX 5070, and for the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090, you're looking at the most powerful graphics card for PC gaming on the planet. And with that, one that carries a premium price tag to match its prowess.

However, it's still a GeForce RTX 5090 with fundamentally the same specs as other models. And with that, the 7% faster 4K gaming performance utilizing the GPU's standard out-of-the-box overclocked settings isn't really earth-shattering. But then again, even with the GeForce RTX 5090 being a year old, it still feels like overkill. Very few games put it to the test, or let the RTX 5090 stretch its legs, so to speak, especially with the arrival of DLSS 4, which has been a game-changer in its own right. This card can max out the refresh rate on today's most cutting-edge 4K displays, and look absolutely stunning while it's doing so.

RTX Blackwell - NVIDIA's Gaming Architecture for the AI Era

Below is a summary of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture, applicable to all models.

NVIDIA describes 'Neural Rendering,' which includes all previous versions of DLSS and the brand-new DLSS 4, as the 'next era for computer graphics.' They're not alone; the Lead System Architect for the PlayStation 5 Pro console, Mark Cerny, said that ray-tracing is the future of games and that AI will play an integral role in making that happen. DOOM: The Dark Ages developer id Software shared a similar sentiment, adding that the arrival of DLSS was an 'inflection point' for PC game visuals and performance, and on par with the arrival of dedicated GPUs and programmable shaders.

With the arrival of the Blackwell generation and the GeForce RTX 50 Series, AI is now being used to accelerate programmable shaders with the brand-new RTX Neural Shaders. Yes, these are actual neural networks that use live game data, and the power of Tensor Cores to do everything from compress textures, render lifelike materials with a level of detail impossible to match using traditional rendering methods, and even use AI to partially trace rays and then infer "an infinite amount

Further NVIDIA GeForce GPU Reading – Our Latest Content

of rays and bounces for a more accurate representation of indirect lighting in the game scene."

RTX Mega Geometry is incredible in its own right; it essentially increases a scene's geometry detail and complexity (triangles or polygons) by up to 100x. 100 times the detail, it's hard to wrap your head around - but the added benefit in a game like Alan Wake 2 is dramatically improving the performance of the game's Full Ray Tracing or Path Tracing mode. With DLSS 4 and RTX Neural Shaders, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 Series and RTX Blackwell architecture (which includes the same AI optimizations as data center Blackwell) can be viewed as the turning point for PC gaming - the moment when AI becomes integral to everything from designing a game to programming and then finally rendering it on a 4K display to play.

DLSS 4 includes more goodies than NVIDIA's highly touted new Multi Frame Generation technology, but let's start there. DLSS 3's version of Frame Generation has evolved with DLSS 4, powered by Blackwell hardware and software, and an innovative use of AI to generate frames 40% faster while using 30% less VRAM. Switching to a new model also means that Frame Generation and Multi-Frame Generation could eventually come to GeForce RTX 20, 30, and RTX 40 Series owners. DLSS 4 benefits all GeForce RTX gamers.

However, with the 5th Generation of Tensor Cores in the GeForce RTX 50 Series delivering 2.5X more AI performance, NVIDIA's latest GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs can execute five complex AI models - covering Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and Multi Frame Generation in a couple of milliseconds. Part of the reason it happens so quickly is the addition of hardware Flip Metering, which shifts frame pacing to the Blackwell display engine, resulting in frame rates of up to 240 FPS at 4K and higher without stuttering. With up to 15 of every 16 pixels generated by AI, the result is up to 8X the performance when compared to native rendering or rasterized performance.

DLSS Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction are also switching to a new 'Transformer' model, with over double the number of parameters and four times the compute requirements. This is one of the most exciting aspects of the GeForce RTX 50 Series, as it pushes DLSS into a new realm of image quality and performance. The best part is that it will work on all GeForce RTX GPUs; however, there will be a performance hit compared to running it on an RTX 50 Series GPU. Already available in 200+ games, DLSS 4's Transformer model is another DLSS 2.0-like moment for the technology, and the results speak for themselves.

Even better, DLSS 4 is being integrated into the NVIDIA App with a new 'DLSS Override' feature that allows users to experience the latest tech without waiting for a patch or game update. It doesn't stop there, as the new AI Management Processor (AMP) allows AI models to share the GPU with graphics workloads. As a result, expect to see digital humans in games alongside AI assistants like NVIDIA's Project G-Assist become more prevalent in the coming years. This filters down to the creator side, with AI assistants for streamers, who will also benefit from the GeForce RTX 50 Series' expanded creator features.

RTX Blackwell introduces 4:2:2 chroma-sampled video encoding and decoding. The ninth-generation NVENC encoder also improves AV1 and HEVC quality. The flagship GeForce RTX 5090 supports up to three encoders and two decoders, delivering a 50% gen-over-gen speed improvement over the GeForce RTX 4090. The GeForce RTX 5080 adds a second decoder compared to the GeForce RTX 4080. RTX Blackwell is a game-changer for creators and editors, especially with its new low-voltage, cutting-edge GDDR7 memory that dramatically improves bandwidth and speed.

Specs and Test System

Specifications

Here's a look at the specs for the flagship GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, the GeForce RTX 5090 and GeForce RTX 5080, compared to the previous Ada generation.

GPU Specs GeForce RTX 5090 GeForce RTX 4090 GeForce RTX 5080 GeForce RTX 4080 Architecture Blackwell Ada Lovelace Blackwell Ada Lovelace Process TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N TSMC 4N CUDA Cores 21760 16384 10752 9728 Tensor Cores (AI) 680 (5th Gen) 512 (4th Gen) 336 (5th Gen) 304 (4th Gen) AI TOPS 3352 1321 1801 780 Ray Tracing Cores 170 (4th Gen) 128 (3rd Gen) 84 (4th Gen) 76 (3rd Gen) GPU Boost Clock 2407 MHz 2520 MHz 2617 MHz 2505 MHz Memory 32GB GDDR7 24GB GDDR6X 16GB GDDR7 16GB GDDR6X Memory Interface 512 Bit 384 Bit 256 Bit 256 Bit Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec 1008 GB/sec 960 GB/sec 716.8 GB/sec TGP 575W 450W 360W 320W

The GeForce RTX 50 Series, aka the RTX Blackwell generation, is the first new GeForce RTX generation of graphics cards built on the same process as the previous generation. This means that the underlying RTX Blackwell architecture uses the same or a similar TSMC 4N process technology as the Ada Lovelace-powered GeForce RTX 40 Series, albeit modified and optimized. And with that, the GeForce RTX 5090 still features the most densely packed and impressive bit of gaming silicon ever produced, with a staggering 92.2 billion transistors on a large 750mm die. With 21,760 CUDA Cores, you're looking at a 33% increase in CUDA Core count over the GeForce RTX 4090, while the 32GB of fast GDDR7 memory offers memory bandwidth of 1.79 TB/s - a notable increase over the RTX 4090's 24GB of GDDR6X memory at 1.08 TB/s.

And alongside NVIDIA's optimized RTX Blackwell architecture, the increased memory capacity and bandwidth ensure that the GeForce RTX 5090 sits in a class all its own for AI performance. Looking at the AI TOPS measurement for machine learning, the RTX 5090's 2.5x lead in raw TOPS over the GeForce RTX 4090 makes it the most powerful non-workstation card on the market for running local models. With fifth-generation Tensor Cores, the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX Blackwell also introduce native FP4 support for expanded AI functionality.

Of course, all of this extra hardware means that the GeForce RTX 5090 is the most power-hungry GPU ever released for PC gaming, with the reference spec topping out at 575W and the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 reviewed here topping out at 600W or 800W. 600W is the limit of a single 16-pin power connector, so you'd want to pair a card like this with at least a 1000W power supply, with ASUS recommending 1200W for the ROG Matrix Platinum model.

As the flagship RTX 5090 GPU and the most powerful GPU we've tested to date, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 ships with a generous out-of-the-box overclocked Boost Clock speed of 2730 MHz, which goes up to 2760 MHz when running in OC Mode. Compared to the reference spec of 2407 MHz found in NVIDIA's Founders Edition model, ASUS's ROG Matrix Platinum model adds an impressive 323 MHz to the baseline clock speed, or 353 MHz when running in OC Mode. This is one of the highest GPU overclocks we've seen in quite some time, and as expected, it leads to faster gaming performance.

Item Details GPU GeForce RTX 5090 GPU Codename GB202 Model ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 Interface PCI Express Gen 5 SMs 170 CUDA Cores 21760 Tensor Cores (AI) 3352 AI TOPS (5th Gen) Ray Tracing Cores 318 TFLOPS (4th Gen) Boost Clock Speed 2760 MHz (OC Mode), 2730 MHz (Default) Memory 32GB GDDR7 Memory Interface 512-bit Memory Speed 28 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 1792 GB/sec L2 Cache Size 98304 KB TDP Up to 800W Display 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b with UHBR20, 2 x HDMI 2.1b Display Output Up to 4K 12-bit HDR at 480Hz, Up to 8K 12-bit HDR at 165Hz Power Input 16-pin PCIe and Graphics card high-power (GC-HPWR) gold finger Dimensions 370.3 x 150.5 x 77.3 mm, 3.9-Slot

Kosta's Test System

Physical Design and Cooling

Stunning. Bold. Sturdy. Shiny, Stylish. Chunky. Futuristic. These are just a few words that describe our first impression of unboxing the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090. From an aesthetic perspective, which is obviously subjective, the design with its circular edge is stunning - even if the four-fan shroud is 3.9 slots thick and feels like it weighs more than a gold bar. As mentioned in the introduction, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 features dual power input, a Graphics Card High-Power (GC-HPWR) connector, and a 16-pin 12V-2x6 connector. This supports up to 600W on a single cable or up to 800W with load-sharing when using both.

With its metallic enclosure shroud, infinity mirror-like ring, visible black fin stack, and red and black colorway, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 feels every bit as premium as you'd expect. The lighting here is subtle (and red by default), complementing the overall design rather than standing out or becoming a distraction. The premium build quality extends to the underside of the hood, where you'll find liquid-metal GPU cooling, a vapor chamber, and additional cooling for overclocking the memory. The quad fans are similar to the upgraded fans in ASUS's new ROG Astral lineup, offering improved airflow and quieter operation.

One of the more impressive additional features of the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is that it ships with Power Detector+ technology, which, when paired with ASUS's GPU Tweak software, gives you a live look at the power delivery across all pins with the ability to detect and alert you if there are any anomalies. Another impressive feature is that the ROG Matrix Platinum's design includes a level sense so you can ensure that a horizontal installation is sitting bang on 90 degrees. All in all, with its robust and premium design backed up by impressive cooling and thermal performance, the ROG Matrix Platinum doesn't disappoint.

The Games and Tests

PC gaming spans a wide range of genres and styles, from indie games with simple 2D graphics to massive 3D worlds lit by cutting-edge real-time ray tracing. With that, each gamer's needs and requirements vary. High refresh rates and reduced latency are more important than flashy visuals or playing at the highest resolution possible for those who live and breathe fast-paced competitive games. For those who want to live in a cinematic world and become a key player in an expansive narrative, ray tracing and high-fidelity visuals are a stepping stone toward greater immersion.

Our chosen benchmarks cover various games, engines, APIs, and technologies. For the GeForce RTX 5090, all tests are run at 4K, 1440p, and 1080p, and include results for performance-boosting Super Resolution technologies like NVIDIA DLSS 4 - including Frame Generation and Multi Frame Generation. In many ways, DLSS numbers are more important than native rendering - a title with ray tracing isn't meant to be played without Super Resolution. Also, DLSS technologies like Ray Reconstruction dramatically improve visual fidelity and detail compared to native rendering. However, our benchmark results are still sorted using 'raw performance' or native rendering.

Here's the breakdown of games, settings, and what's being tested.

Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Anno 117: Pax Romana (RT) City-building real-time strategy game that uses a custom engine with ray-traced global illumination and detailed environments. In-game benchmark used with Very High graphics settings. Assassin's Creed Shadows Ubisoft's most recent entry in the cinematic open-world AAA action-adventure series. In-game benchmark used with Very High graphics settings. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Competitive multiplayer FPS test with DLSS and FSR. The in-game multiplayer benchmark tool is used with Ultra quality settings. Counter-Strike 2 Competitive multiplayer FPS running on Valve's Source engine. Custom multiplayer benchmark run used to test performance with Very High graphics settings. Cyberpunk 2077 Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with Ultra quality settings without ray-tracing. Cyberpunk 2077 (RT) Cinematic open-world test with stunning visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used with the demanding Ray Tracing Ultra quality setting. DOOM: The Dark Ages (RT) Fast-paced single-player FPS gaming running on the id Tech 8 engine with ray-traced global illumination and Vulkan with DLSS and FSR. In-game Siege Part 1 benchmark used with Nightmare graphics setting. F1 25 (RT) Racing game with hardware-intensive in-race ray-traced visuals and DLSS and FSR. The in-game benchmark tool is used, with Ultra High quality settings on a single lap of the Australia track. Forza Horizon 5 Detailed open-world racing game featuring dynamic weather, realistic environments, and cars. In-game benchmark used with the Extreme graphics setting. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered Cinematic open-world test with remastered visuals and DLSS and FSR. In-game benchmark used with the Very High quality setting.

Path Tracing Games and Settings Benchmarked

Game Details Cyberpunk 2077 In-game benchmark tool used with the demanding RT Overdrive or full Path Tracing mode, with DLSS 4 or FSR Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation. DOOM: The Dark Ages Path Tracing or Full Ray Tracing tested in this stunning first-person game, in-game 'Siege Part 1' benchmark used with DLSS 4 or FSR Performance, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation.

Gaming Performance Analysis

Average Gaming Performance - 4K Results

Without a doubt, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is a 4K gaming GPU. As seen in the results above, the average performance of 150 FPS at this resolution, or 175 FPS with DLSS 4 using the 'Quality' Super Resolution setting, sits in a class all its own. This result is not only 7.1% faster than the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, but it's a whopping 57.9% faster than the GeForce RTX 5080 Founders Edition and 89.9% faster than the Radeon RX 9070 XT. Of course, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is a $4,000 limited edition flagship graphics card, so you'd want to see these sorts of numbers.

There's only one game where native rendering drops to sub-100 FPS levels, and that's Cyberpunk 2077 with the Ray Tracing Ultra quality setting. Here, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090's 62 FPS is still pretty remarkable, given that the GeForce RTX 5080's performance is 34 FPS. Rendering complex ray tracing in 4K without technologies like DLSS is like playing a game in a way that wasn't intended, as the DLSS 4 Quality 4K performance of 106 FPS on the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 with Ray Reconstruction looks noticeably better while offering a massive 70% boost.

Some notable results include the ROG Matrix Platinum's ability to run DOOM: The Dark Ages natively in 4K at almost 120 FPS with the game's built-in ray-traced global illumination, a result that is nearly double that of GPUs like the GeForce RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and Radeon RX 9070 XT. The ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is easily the most impressive ray-tracing performer we've seen to date, as the in-race RT in F1 25 runs at a fast 109 FPS natively or 167 FPS with DLSS 4, which is not only 10% faster than the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition but an impressive 78% faster than the GeForce RTX 5080. With DLSS 4, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is an unbeatable 4K gaming powerhouse.

Average Gaming Performance - 1440p Results

Dropping the resolution to 1440p and the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is still in a class of its own at this resolution; it's clear that the GPU isn't being fully utilized here. Here, the ROG Matrix Platinum's generous out-of-the-box overclocked settings only deliver a 4.8% improvement, on average, over NVIDIA's Founders Edition model. Its lead over the GeForce RTX 5080 also drops to 41.9%, while its lead over the Radeon RX 9070 XT drops to 65.4%.

With an average native frame rate of 220 FPS at 1440p, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is an incredible performer. Still, it's clear that unless you're maxing out in-game graphics settings and playing the latest games with ray tracing enabled, you're only looking at performance that is roughly 20-30% faster than the GeForce RTX 5080. Games like Forza Horizon 5 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, which still look fantastic at 1440p with high settings, are unable to fully tap the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090's capabilities.

Average Gaming Performance - 1080p Results

Pairing the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 with a 1080p display is like driving a Ferrari through a school zone, driving carefully over speed bumps and around corners. It's no surprise that it's still the fastest gaming GPU on the planet at this resolution, pushing 671 FPS in Counter-Strike 2 and 153 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 with Ray Tracing Ultra settings. Still, it's delivering these sorts of results while running into bottlenecks - whether that's the CPU or the limits of a particular game engine. And with that, the ROG Matrix Platinum's overall 1080p performance is only 3.2% faster than NVIDIA's Founders Edition model, 26.3% faster than the GeForce RTX 5080, and 46% faster than the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Benchmarks - 3DMark Synthetic Tests

3DMark offers a suite of synthetic benchmarks built to test GPUs in various scenarios. 3DMark Steel Nomad is a cutting-edge DirectX 12 benchmark that uses modern rendering techniques to push GPUs to their limits. The 'Light' version tests at 1440p, while the main Steel Nomad benchmark tests pure native 4K rendering. Port Royal is a benchmark focused exclusively on real-time ray tracing for lighting effects, including reflections, shadows, and more.

With a 1440p and 4K version, 3DMark's relatively new Steel Nomad synthetic benchmark is effectively the new Time Spy, designed to test the capabilities of modern graphics cards in relation to modern games running on modern engines. And with that, the 4K Steel Nomad results for ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 show it delivering a score 8% higher than the Founders Edition model, 83% higher than the GeForce RTX 5080, and 124% higher than the Radeon RX 9070 XT. This level of discrepancy or improvement over the RTX 5080 isn't directly reflected in average in-game performance, but it can be replicated in some titles.

3DMark's Port Royal has been around for as long as real-time ray-tracing has been a thing in PC gaming, and the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090's score here shows why the RTX 5090 is in a class of its own when it comes to RT and Path Tracing. Although the score of 39,519 is only 3% higher than the Founders Edition model, it's still 75% higher than the GeForce RTX 5080 and 122% higher than the Radeon RX 9070 XT.

Benchmarks - 4K Gaming

Benchmarks - 1440p Gaming

Benchmarks - 1080p Gaming

DLSS 4, Frame Generation, and Multi Frame Generation

DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation are impressive bits of technology, thanks mainly to improvements in performance and latency on the Frame Generation side, as well as the new 'Transformer' model for Super Resolution and Ray Reconstruction. We used the DLSS 'Quality' mode preset for these benchmarks, which delivers better-than-native image quality when compared to traditional AA methods like TAA.

Although Frame Generation is a relatively controversial rendering technology because it leverages AI to generate brand-new frames and insert them into the rendering pipeline, the results can improve the overall gaming experience and sense of immersion. As long as the input performance is 60+ FPS, NVIDIA's Reflex technology keeps the additional latency within reason, so when you reach 200+ FPS, the extra smoothness and clarity are backed by responsive controls.

With Multi Frame Generation, generating up to three additional frames with each new frame only adding an extra millisecond or two of latency, this can be the only way to max out the refresh rate on a display. In our testing, we found that the standard Frame Generation or Multi Frame Generation 2X setting worked best with the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090, since there aren't many displays that push beyond 240 FPS at 4K.

Path Tracing Performance

Path Tracing, or Full Ray Tracing, arrived with the GeForce RTX 40 Series and DLSS 3 and is leveling up with the GeForce RTX 50 Series and DLSS 4. It's only possible thanks to AI technologies like DLSS Super Resolution, Ray Reconstruction, and RTX Neural Shader technology like RTX Mega Geometry. It's designed specifically for these technologies, and we're only including native or rasterized performance to highlight just how intensive it is on a GPU as powerful as the GeForce RTX 5090. In fact, aside from the massive performance boost, these games also look notably worse without DLSS 4.

Path Tracing in 4K on the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is a sight to behold. With the new DLSS 4 Transformer-model Performance preset, both Cyberpunk 2077 and DOOM: The Dark Ages deliver around 100 FPS, which jumps to 160+ with Frame Generation. Path Tracing is only possible thanks to DLSS, Frame Generation, and newer neural rendering technologies, and the GeForce RTX 5090 is absolutely the best card to showcase what mainstream PC gaming will hopefully look like one day. Path Tracing is basically ray-tracing for every lighting effect, and the result is a level of cinematic immersion that screenshots can't really do justice. The effect isn't simply more realistic, but it immerses you in a digital world in a way that hasn't been seen before.

Temperature and Power Efficiency

The ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is not only the most powerful PC gaming GPU we've tested to date here at TweakTown, but it's also the most power-hungry. On the plus side, ASU's premium design and cooling are up to the task as GPU temperatures stabilized at around 66 degrees in our testing rig, even when drawing 500+ Watts of power. The good news is that the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 doesn't sit there drawing 600W all the time when you're gaming in 4K, as the RTX Blackwell architecture, like Ada Lovelace before it, is still efficient and scales well. In fact, you can limit the power draw pretty significantly and still get 80-90% of the out-of-the-box OC performance.

Final Thoughts

As a limited edition 30th Anniversary Edition graphics card designed to be a visually stunning spectacle that outperforms everything that has come before it, including other GeForce RTX 5090 models, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is a PC gaming juggernaut. It delivers performance that is so far ahead of even the GeForce RTX 5080 that it makes that card feel like it's from a previous generation. Of course, the catch here is that even among super-expensive GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is super-expensive. This is the GPU equivalent of a luxury sports car, and it has the performance to back it up.

Now, with a price point that is almost four times the most affordable GeForce RTX 5080, you're not getting four times the performance. Not that we expected that, as when you get into flagship enthusiast territory, you're paying a premium for the best of the best. And on that note, one could argue that there is or isn't value in a graphics card as opulent, stylish, and premium as the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090. As a PC gaming driver, the performance on offer will probably be enough to run the next 5 years or more of game releases - running with maximum settings in 4K with ray tracing enabled. So on that note, you'd hardly be disappointed.

Ultimately, the ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX 5090 is the most impressive version of the most impressive gaming GPU available today. The GeForce RTX 5090's 32GB of fast GDDR7 memory, 3352 AI TOPS of performance, and unmatched creator capabilities are remarkable in all forms - but there's just something special about ASUS's red and black ROG Matrix Platinum behemoth.