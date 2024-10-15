All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
TT Show Episode 55 - Arrow Lake, GeForce RTX 5070, and Google's Pixel smartphone tracking
Gaming

Blizzard co-founder 'blown away' at the progress of generative AI

Blizzard co-founder and current Dreamhaven CEO Mike Morhaime shares his thoughts about how AI and generative AI could help change the games industry.

Published
3 minutes & 30 seconds read time

Like it or not, AI is here to stay...and it could help transform some aspects of the entertainment industry, especially video games.

Artificial intelligence is a hot-button topic for many reasons. Generative AI is seen as a potential threat that will impact jobs at a time when the games industry is already culling tens of thousands of workers in an effort to save money, reduce costs, and improve margins for the illusion of perpetual growth.

But executives and high-level creatives also see AI as an opportunity. EA, for example, is using generative AI to completely revolutionize user-generated content. Xbox is also using generative AI to help with writing and dialog of its games. Other teams have been more quiet on their AI usage, but it's fair to say that a portion of the biggest companies in gaming are using it in some way--except for Nintendo.

In a recent interview with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, Blizzard co-founder and ex-President Mike Morhaime shared his thoughts on AI, generative and otherwise. Morhaime is currently the CEO of Dreamhaven, a newer studio he created after leaving Blizzard in 2019.

"We've been blown away at the progress of generative AI. We aren't yet sure how to leverage that for actual game development, or gameplay, I think you can imagine it could have a huge impact.

"I think AI is going to have an impact on all sorts of aspects of our lives and how we interact with each other. We're using it for...you know, ChatGPT is a great sounding board for a lot of things, so we're using it for that. Obviously, note taking and meetings and things like that."

Morhaime, whose team had been developing the turn-based tactical RPG Sunderfolk for years, says the games he's making aren't young enough to really super benefit from generative AI. And then there's the legal implications of AI--tech is moving so quickly that tech law hasn't been able to keep up, with most laws so old and clandestine that it may take years before things are ironed out completely.

"These games that we're developing are far enough along that there's really not a big opportunity, but it's something we're paying a lot of attention to.

"I think that we're also aware that there are big challenges as well in our industry and in other creative industries, because we have to figure out the copyright, legal, and ethical issues. I'm hoping these will be solved over time"

The real benefit of AI, though, could be efficiency and streamlining work processes. AI is meant to be a tool, not a replacement, that empowers creators and developers, as Morhaime explains:

"I think in terms of making creators more efficient, we're seeing some amazing things that Co-pilot is able to do with software engineering, so I do think that there are opportunities there. There's some amazing art tools as well, but I think you really need to be able to put these tools in the hands of talented individuals to really get the benefit."

The Dreamhaven CEO isn't the only one who thinks this. Fallout co-creator Tim Cain also had some interesting things to say about AI, affirming that it could present big opportunities for smaller teams.

On AI, Cain says:

"I think we're going to see bigger, more complex games made by smaller teams. Because AI will let them do some things that previously required large teams or specialist people on those teams."

Sunderfolk, the new game from Morhaime's Dreamhaven, is due out sometime in 2025. You can wishlist the game here.

NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Senior Gaming Editor

Email Derek StricklandFollow Derek Strickland on XFollow Derek Strickland on LinkedIn

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

