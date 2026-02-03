Microsoft is reevaluating its Windows 11 AI strategy, might even remove Copilot features

It's no secret that PC enthusiasts and PC gamers have a generally unfavorable opinion of Windows 11, Microsoft's latest operating system, which many feel like they have to use on account of there being no real alternative. Yes, that includes Linux. In recent years, in addition to performance, bloat, and mountains of telemetry, the shoehorning of Copilot AI features into the operating system has been met with, again, a generally unfavorable reception.
From changing PC keyboards to now including a dedicated Copilot AI key, and from adding new AI features to legacy apps like Paint and Notepad, Microsoft has definitely exhibited a lot of "all in on AI" energy of late. Throw in the lukewarm response to Copilot+ PCs and the whole Recal debacle, where Microsoft's new AI would screenshot everything you do on your PC and store those unencrypted images in an indexable database, and there's good reason to get a little excited about this news.
According to sources close to Windows Central, Microsoft is reportedly "reevaluating its AI strategy on Windows 11" and will reportedly make changes to either improve or streamline these features, or, get this, remove them entirely.
Yes, Microsoft is planning to remove some AI features from Windows 11. According to the report, the seemingly useless AI features added to apps like Notepad and Paint are currently "under review." In addition, the controversial Recall AI tool is under review, and the plan is to revise or evolve the concept. Although there's not much detail to go on, Microsoft's confirmation that it plans to focus on improving the performance and reliability of Windows 11 in 2026 makes it reasonable to expect a review of all Copilot AI features added to the OS in recent years.