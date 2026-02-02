Apple might not use TSMC's new N2P node for M6 chip, stick to N2 to save on manufacturing costs

Apple's next-gen M6 processor has been rumored on TSMC's new "N2P" 2nm process node, but recent reports suggest N2P will be for Qualcomm and MediaTek, while Apple's new M6 will be fabbed on N2 to save on semiconductor manufacturing costs.
In a new report from China Times, it will be Qualcomm and MediaTek having an exclusive over Apple by using TSMC's freshest N2P process on its chips.
Apple will reportedly continue using the N2 process node from TSMC for its next-gen M6 processor to save on manufacturing costs, as there's only a touted 5% performance uplift at the same power consumption between the N2 and N2P process nodes. Apple's also expected to continue using the cheaper N2 node from TSMC for its next-gen iPhone chips in the A20 Pro and A20.
Apple made some rather big strides with the architectural upgrades on its A19 Pro, providing up to 29% more performance without much more power consumption. Apple has reportedly scooped up over half of the initial 2nm N2 production from TSMC, so it is playing it safe sticking with N2 over N2P for its upcoming M6, A20 Pro, and A20 chips.
- Read more: Apple's next-gen M6 chip 'coming sooner than people anticipate' says insider
- Read more: TSMC's major customers to use 2nm in 2026, Apple + Bitmain primary sources
- Read more: Apple to delay using TSMC's new 2nm node, until capacity expands 8x in 2026
- Read more: TSMC sets production price of 2nm node at $30,000 per wafer, no 'discounts'
- Read more: Apple 'not yet in talks with TSMC' to use bleeding-edge A16 process
The new M5 is a stand-out offering on its own, with Apple's work on the M5 seeing the base-level processor being slightly slower than the flagship M1 Ultra at the time (dual M1 Max chips for double the CPU cores).