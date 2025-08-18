TSMC sets production price of 2nm node at $30,000 per wafer, no 'discounts' in its policy

TSMC is reportedly charging $30,000 per 2nm wafer, with Apple, NVIDIA, AMD, and others each wanting their bleeding-edge chips made on 2nm.

TSMC has reportedly set the production price of its bleeding-edge 2nm process at $30,000 and has established a new policy of supplying 2nm chips without any discounts according to new reports.

The company plans to kick off trial production in the next 34 months, aiming for a monthly production capacity of 30,000 to 35,000 wafers. By 2026, TSMC plans to establish a production system with a monthly production capacity of 60,000 wafers across its four factories, with initial yields reportedly in the mid 60% range, and for SRAM, yields reportedly exceed 90%, with Korean media outlet DDaily reporting that there are "no obstacles to mass production".

The high pricing on 2nm wafers isn't just a simple reflection of production costs, but rather a strategy to maximize profits by focusing its limited initial production capacity on "premium demand". TSMC is targeting customers with high-performance computing (HPC) and AI needs, including Apple, NVIDIA, and AMD.

2nm will deliver 10-15% more performance using the same power, or a 20-30% power reduction at the same power level, making it an alluring option for customers who want both performance boosts and power efficiency in upstream industries like AI, servers, and mobile.

Samsung Foundry on the other hand is emphasizing price competitiveness in order to secure foundry customers, with Samsung's 2nm yields currently reported at around 40%, and its stabilization is considered "slower" than that of TSMC. Samsung Foundry is trying to restore technological credibility within the semiconductor foundry business, using a strategy of offering lower prices and responding quickly to secure new customers.

Recently, Samsung Foundry secured an order from Tesla to build the company's next-generation AI6 processor, building Tesla's new AI6 chip on its new 2nm process node at its Taylor, Texas, USA-based fab.

DDaily's industry insider explains: "TSMC is increasing the loyalty of large AI and HPC customers with a high-price, high-quality strategy, while Samsung is finding new customers with a low-price, high-speed strategy. The 2nm era will be determined by a complex mix of competitive factors, including not only technological prowess but also price, supply speed, and long-term partnerships".