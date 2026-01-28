RTX Remix 1.3 is available now, adds new RTX Remix Logic feature for modders

RTX Remix Logic is a new feature of the impressive RTX Remix platform that gives modders the ability to create new dynamic effects and change gameplay.

TL;DR: NVIDIA's RTX Remix 1.3 introduces RTX Remix Logic, a powerful new feature that detects game logic to enable dynamic visual effects and immersive gameplay modifications. This update enhances modders' ability to transform classic PC games with intuitive, node-based workflows and over 900 customizable settings for real-time environmental and interactive changes.

NVIDIA's RTX Remix platform began as an impressive tool for modders, allowing them to take classic PC games and give them a modern ray-tracing visual overhaul via a simple and intuitive interface. With over 100 RTX Remix mods out in the wild and impressive projects like Half-Life 2 RTX looking like full-blown remakes, this week's release of RTX Remix 1.3 brings a new and major feature to the platform.

Called RTX Remix Logic, it enables the Remix platform to "detect game logic," allowing modders to add new layers of immersion and dynamic features to their creations. Game logic can be something as simple as opening a door, pressing a switch, or something like 'when an enemy is close,' which can then trigger visual changes from a pool of 900+ settings and effects.

One example we were shown in person at CES 2026 involved changing the weather, time of day, and season of Half-Life 2's Ravenholm to a random setting whenever you opened the door. Another example was the addition of night vision when looking down a scope, while another had the screen react and warp to alert you when an enemy was close.

RTX Remix is all about offering modders simple-to-use and powerful tools to transform classic PC games, and RTX Remix Logic is no different. As outlined in the Release Notes for the update, the new RTX Remix Logic system features an intuitive node-based workflow that looks like a logic flowchart for creating new Logic Graphs for detected game events. Like RTX Remix modders can view and freely roam a game's environment or level to create new effects.

NVIDIA has also put together a handy RTX Remix Logic guide that includes examples for modders, which you can find here. With this update, RTX Remix becomes more like its namesake by giving modders more tools to transform and remix classic games.