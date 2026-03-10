Quake 3 RTX demo available now, id Software's classic gets a path tracing upgrade

The 1999 classic, Quake III Arena, has been given the full ray tracing RTX Remix treatment and the results are impressive. Full demo available now.

TL;DR: The Quake III RTX Remix mod by WoodBoy revitalizes the 1999 classic with modern path-traced lighting, DLSS 4 support, and advanced particle effects, including dynamic gravitational animations. Available free for Quake III owners, it features 15 remastered levels and showcases NVIDIA's RTX Remix platform capabilities.

Quake III Arena is an iconic first-person shooter from 1999 that cranked up the speed and intensity from previous installments, presenting one of the quintessential multiplayer arena shooters of the era. An absolute classic, and a game that is getting the RTX Remix treatment from modder WoodBoy with the Quake III RTX Remix mod.

And, GeForce RTX gamers can jump into a demo of the mod right now, which is available via Moddb. Free for all Quake III owners, like other RTX Remix mods, it presents a classic PC game in a new light with modern path-traced lighting effects and remade assets, and support for DLSS 4 rendering. And, as confirmed by NVIDIA, it's one of the first RTX Remix projects to incorporate new advanced path-traced particle effects, as well as make use of RTX Remix Logic.

The Quake III RTX Remix mod demo is quite a packed release, too, as the 15 remastered and reimagined levels also include an updated RTX Remix version of the NV15Demo map that was created to showcase the power and capabilities of NVIDIA's new-at-the-time GeForce2 back in the year 2000.

Ultimately, this trip down memory lane is also a fantastic showcase for what's possible with RTX Remix's advanced particle effects. Not only in terms of being able to render complex gravitational effects that see sparks and other particles warp and displace around gravitational fields, but also giving modders and even those jumping into Quake III RTX Remix mod demo the ability to tweak and change how the dynamic animation behaves.

From detailed tweaking of things like wind, collisions, and resistance to support for randomized elements across animation, rotation, and flipping particle effects, these new features are present in the Quake III RTX Remix mod demo. They are also set to become a part of the RTX Remix platform for all modders next month.